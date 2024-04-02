Realme 12X 5G launched in India with 120Hz display and 5000mAh battery - All the details

Realme has announced yet another addition to its 12 series with the launch of Realme 12X 5G. The smartphone becomes a part of the Realme 12 series which already has Realme 12, 12 Plus, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Plus. The highlights of the new Realme 12X 5G are its 120Hz display and 5000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging. From features to price, know all about the new Realme 12X 5G.

Also Read: Realme to launch a new budget smartphone under Rs.10000

Realme 12X 5G features and specifications

The Realme 12X 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset based on a 6nm fabrication process. It is paired with ARM G57 MC2 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR4 RAM (8GB+8GB Dynamic) and 128GB storage.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

There's a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP ProLight camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter. Powering all this is a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.

Realme 12X 5G price and availability

The Realme 12X 5G is available in three variants in India. The 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 11999, while the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs. 13499. The top-end 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14999.

Also Read: Top 5 phones launching in April 2024 - OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Realme 12X, and more

The smartphone is available in two colours - Twilight Purple and Woodland Green. Starting today at 6 PM IST, buyers can take advantage of an instant Rs. 1000 discount on the 4GB+12GB variant, while they can get up to Rs. 1500 off on the 6GB+128GB variant.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!