Realme V50s - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Realme V50S

Realme V50S is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,890 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 29 March 2024
Key Specs
₹21,890 (speculated)
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Realme V50S Price in India

The starting price for the Realme V50S in India is Rs. 21,890.  This is the Realme V50S base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Purple.

Realme V50S

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Purple
Upcoming
Realme V50s Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 76 mm
  • 165.7 mm
  • 190 grams
  • Black, Purple
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 120 Hz
  • 392 ppi
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 86.58 %
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
General
  • realme
  • Android v13
  • March 29, 2024 (Expected)
  • Realme UI
Main Camera
  • 13 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Dual
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4138 x 3096 Pixels
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
  • Yes
Storage
  • 128 GB
    Realme V50s