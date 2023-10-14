Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 89,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2200 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹89,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor Samsung Exynos 2200 Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in India is Rs. 89,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in India is Rs. 89,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Processor Samsung Exynos 2200

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 386 ppi General Launch Date December 27, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Samsung Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.52 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?