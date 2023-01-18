 Swipe Konnect Me Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Swipe Konnect ME

    Swipe Konnect ME

    Swipe Konnect ME is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2450 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Konnect ME from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Konnect ME now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹3,499
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    1.3 MP
    2450 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock

    Swipe Konnect Me Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 2450 mAh
    • 1.3 MP
    Battery
    • 2450 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 134.6 mm
    • White
    • 91. grams
    • 10.6 mm
    • 66.7 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 62.14 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Swipe
    • Konnect ME
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 28, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 6.2 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Swipe Konnect Me FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Konnect Me in India?

    Swipe Konnect Me price in India at 2,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Konnect Me?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Konnect Me?

    What is the Swipe Konnect Me Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Konnect Me Waterproof?

    View More

    Swipe Konnect Me