Swipe Konnect Prime 4g - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Swipe Konnect Prime 4G

Swipe Konnect Prime 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 2,799 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Konnect Prime 4G from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Konnect Prime 4G now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
SwipeKonnectPrime4G_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
SwipeKonnectPrime4G_FrontCamera_5MP
Key Specs
₹2,799
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
8 MP
5 MP
2500 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
Swipe Konnect Prime 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe Konnect Prime 4G in India is Rs. 2,799.  This is the Swipe Konnect Prime 4G base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

The starting price for the Swipe Konnect Prime 4G in India is Rs. 2,799.  This is the Swipe Konnect Prime 4G base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Swipe Konnect Prime 4G

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold
Swipe Konnect Prime 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2500 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 2500 mAh
  • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
Design
  • 145.2 mm
  • 9.6 mm
  • Gold
  • 73 mm
Display
  • TFT
  • 196 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 64.87 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • June 12, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Swipe
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Sensors
  • No
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 8 GB
Swipe Konnect Prime 4g FAQs

How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Konnect Prime 4G? Icon Icon

Swipe Konnect Prime 4G Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

What is the Swipe Konnect Prime 4G Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Swipe Konnect Prime 4G Waterproof? Icon Icon

