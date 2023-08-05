Swipe Konnect Star 4g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Swipe Konnect Star 4G in India?
Swipe Konnect Star 4G price in India at 2,690 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.