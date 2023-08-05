Swipe Konnect Star 4g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Swipe Konnect Star 4G Swipe Konnect Star 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,899 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Konnect Star 4G from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Konnect Star 4G now with free delivery.