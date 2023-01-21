 Swipe Konnect 5 1 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Swipe Phones Swipe Konnect 5 1

    Swipe Konnect 5 1

    Swipe Konnect 5 1 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,399 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Konnect 5 1 from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Konnect 5 1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26819/heroimage/swipe-konnect-5.1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26819/images/Design/swipe-konnect-5.1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,399
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    3.2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,399
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Konnect 5 1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3.2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 156 grams
    • 73 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • 144 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    • 65.41 %
    General
    • October 23, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Konnect 5.1
    • Swipe
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Mini
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 4.5 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Swipe Konnect 5 1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Konnect 5.1 in India?

    Swipe Konnect 5.1 price in India at 2,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Konnect 5.1?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Konnect 5.1?

    What is the Swipe Konnect 5.1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Konnect 5.1 Waterproof?

    Swipe Konnect 5 1