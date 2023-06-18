5 recently launched 5G smartphones to gift your dad on Father's Day

Father's Day is a special occasion to show your appreciation for your dad, and what better way to do it than by gifting him a brand new, upgraded smartphone? With the advent of 5G technology, there are plenty of options available in the market to choose from. Here are five recently launched 5G smartphones that would surely bring a big smile to your father's face.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : It is an affordable yet impressive smartphone priced under ₹30,000. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate provides a delightful viewing experience. The device runs on the powerful Exynos 1380 SoC, guaranteeing smooth performance for everyday tasks. Its camera setup features a 108MP triple-camera system, delivering stunning photos. Moreover, the device packs a hefty 6,000mAh battery that ensures all-day usage on a single charge.

Google Pixel 7a: For those who prioritize a pure Android experience, the Google Pixel 7a is an ideal choice. It features the Google Tensor G2 system-on-chip, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display with HDR support and a 90 Hz refresh rate provides a visually pleasing interface. With a price of 45,990, the Pixel 7A guarantees a smooth and efficient user experience.

Redmi 12 Pro: This latest generation smartphone offers 5G connectivity and boasts 128GB of internal memory. Its 6.67-inch display, 64MP rear camera, and 20MP front camera ensure a top-notch entertainment experience. The device is powered by a 5020mAh battery, providing excellent battery life to keep up with your father's busy schedule. At a price of 26,999, it offers great value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S23: It is a high-end option for tech enthusiasts. Its 6.1-inch touchscreen with 422PPI offers a stunning display. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie camera, capturing beautiful photos. Powered by the Qualcomm SM8550 chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and performance. With a price of 74,998, the Galaxy S23 is a premium choice for those who seek the best of the best.

Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G: It is a cutting-edge smartphone packed with impressive features. It boasts a large 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 10-bit 120 Hz curved screen, offering vibrant visuals. Powered by Android 13, this device is equipped with a powerful 5000 mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging, ensuring your father never runs out of power. Additionally, its 32 MP front camera and a remarkable 200MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup will capture precious moments with exceptional clarity. With a starting price of 27,999, it offers excellent value for money.