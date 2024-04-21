Internet down? 5 best offline games to play when you are not connected online

Mobile data plans can be tricky, and sometimes, even those unlimited ones aren't truly limitless. This inconvenience underscores the importance of having some entertaining mobile games that don't rely on a strong internet connection or gobble up data.

Unfortunately, many of the most popular mobile games demand an internet connection just to launch, not to mention the data they consume during play. That's where offline games come to the rescue! Whether you're on a long journey or in a spot with no signal, having games that don't hog your data or need the internet can be a lifesaver. Here we have compiled the top five games that do not require an online connection. Take a look.

1. Angry Birds

Angry Birds, the classic game that took the world by storm in 2009, is still rocking the charts. No internet? No problem! With plenty of challenges and tournaments, it's a must-have for both iOS and Android users.

2. Doodle Jump

Ever played Doodle Jump? It's a simple yet addictive game where you hop your way up without falling or bumping into obstacles. It's perfect for passing the time without needing an internet connection.

3. Mini Metro

Fancy yourself as a subway planner? Mini Metro is the game for you. Strategise to build the most efficient metro system while enjoying some soothing ambient sounds.

4. Wordsmyth

If you're into word games like Wordle, you'll love Wordsmyth. Form words from a set of letters and enjoy daily challenges with hints if you get stuck. It's a brain teaser without the need for internet

5. Shadow Fight

Get ready for some action with Shadow Fight! Build your team of fighters and battle it out with opponents. Just watch out for those in-app purchase prompts.

With these offline games in your arsenal, boredom will be a thing of the past, no matter where you are or how strong your internet connection may be, these games will keep you entertained without using up your precious data.