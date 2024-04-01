 GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro

GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro

New to GTA 5 and haven’t experienced what Rockstar’s open-world game has to offer? Check out 5 GTA 5 mistakes you should avoid if you want to play the game like a pro.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 13:04 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
icon View all Images
Check out 5 GTA mistakes you should avoid and tips to enjoy the game. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 tips: For over a decade now, Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA 5 has been one of the most-played games around the world. An action-packed gameplay, an engaging open world and lots of things to do - all of which have propelled it to the second position in the list of best-selling video games of all time. Even though GTA 6, Rockstar Games' next big entry in the GTA franchise, is on the horizon, GTA 5 continues to be a benchmark when it comes to delivering an unforgettable open-world adventure. If you're one of the handful who still haven't experienced what the game has to offer, then check out 5 GTA 5 tips for playing it like a pro.

Also Read: GTA 5 PC Cheats - List of all cheat codes for April

GTA 5 tips

1. Rushing through the main story

One of the biggest but easiest mistakes to make in GTA 5 is to rush through the whole story. Granted, it is full of engaging action that keeps you on the edge of your seat, but there is so much more to do. Players are advised to take their time and enjoy all the distractions the game offers such as shopping, arcade gaming, testing skills at shooting range, racing around Los Santos and more.

2. Avoiding side quests

Like every other Rockstar game, GTA 5 has much more to offer besides the primary storyline. Side quests in GTA offer unique experiences - be it joining a cult, fighting off an alien invasion, helping someone reach their wedding, taking on cannibals or joining the flight school. Playing as Michael, players can even join marriage counselling in a bid to improve relationships at home.

Also Read: GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux!

3. Making wrong purchases

To fully enjoy GTA 5, players must have a lot of cash. While doing missions, side quests and heists can earn you a fair amount, it is up to them to learn how to manage it properly. One of the easiest ways to lose cash is to make the wrong purchases, especially when it comes to vehicles. Now we know that GTA 5 has several vehicles that can entice players into owning them - like the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento-based Pegassi Zentorno or the Buggati Veyron-esque Truffade Adder. Instead, players are advised to purchase properties that provide an income, like the Cinema Dopler and Ten Cent Theater, both of which offer decent ROI.

4. Not investing in stocks

Buying and selling stocks in GTA 5 is a great way to make easy money, even if you're not a Wall Street expert. It is also one of the few ways your gameplay can actually affect how much you earn. Players can invest in or sell certain stocks right before the assassination missions and that'll either give them a huge profit or save them from a big financial loss. There are sorting options as well, so players can check the risks and ROI associated with all the stocks.

Also Read: GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions - All we know

5. Not exploring the map

GTA 5 has an expansive map with varied terrain, but it isn't just big in terms of size. The game's map is filled with activities to do, places to explore and people to interact with. Players who have spent a considerable amount of time exploring Los Santos and surrounding areas have come across exciting easter eggs such as a UFO flying, an alien trapped in ice, a whale skeleton and even a serial killer! There are film-borrowed easter eggs as well, including a scene directly taken from 2007's No Country for Old Men, Back to the Future's Hill Valley and a James Bond Aston Martin DB5.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 13:04 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets