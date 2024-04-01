GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro

GTA 5 tips: For over a decade now, Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA 5 has been one of the most-played games around the world. An action-packed gameplay, an engaging open world and lots of things to do - all of which have propelled it to the second position in the list of best-selling video games of all time. Even though GTA 6, Rockstar Games' next big entry in the GTA franchise, is on the horizon, GTA 5 continues to be a benchmark when it comes to delivering an unforgettable open-world adventure. If you're one of the handful who still haven't experienced what the game has to offer, then check out 5 GTA 5 tips for playing it like a pro.

Also Read: GTA 5 PC Cheats - List of all cheat codes for April

GTA 5 tips

1. Rushing through the main story

One of the biggest but easiest mistakes to make in GTA 5 is to rush through the whole story. Granted, it is full of engaging action that keeps you on the edge of your seat, but there is so much more to do. Players are advised to take their time and enjoy all the distractions the game offers such as shopping, arcade gaming, testing skills at shooting range, racing around Los Santos and more.

2. Avoiding side quests

Like every other Rockstar game, GTA 5 has much more to offer besides the primary storyline. Side quests in GTA offer unique experiences - be it joining a cult, fighting off an alien invasion, helping someone reach their wedding, taking on cannibals or joining the flight school. Playing as Michael, players can even join marriage counselling in a bid to improve relationships at home.

Also Read: GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux!

3. Making wrong purchases

To fully enjoy GTA 5, players must have a lot of cash. While doing missions, side quests and heists can earn you a fair amount, it is up to them to learn how to manage it properly. One of the easiest ways to lose cash is to make the wrong purchases, especially when it comes to vehicles. Now we know that GTA 5 has several vehicles that can entice players into owning them - like the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento-based Pegassi Zentorno or the Buggati Veyron-esque Truffade Adder. Instead, players are advised to purchase properties that provide an income, like the Cinema Dopler and Ten Cent Theater, both of which offer decent ROI.

4. Not investing in stocks

Buying and selling stocks in GTA 5 is a great way to make easy money, even if you're not a Wall Street expert. It is also one of the few ways your gameplay can actually affect how much you earn. Players can invest in or sell certain stocks right before the assassination missions and that'll either give them a huge profit or save them from a big financial loss. There are sorting options as well, so players can check the risks and ROI associated with all the stocks.

Also Read: GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions - All we know

5. Not exploring the map

GTA 5 has an expansive map with varied terrain, but it isn't just big in terms of size. The game's map is filled with activities to do, places to explore and people to interact with. Players who have spent a considerable amount of time exploring Los Santos and surrounding areas have come across exciting easter eggs such as a UFO flying, an alien trapped in ice, a whale skeleton and even a serial killer! There are film-borrowed easter eggs as well, including a scene directly taken from 2007's No Country for Old Men, Back to the Future's Hill Valley and a James Bond Aston Martin DB5.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!