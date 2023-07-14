Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI protest at Hollywood, AI is a struggle for some, and more

AI Roundup: These are the latest and most interesting developments in the world of artificial intelligence that happened today. Hollywood’s protest against AI takes momentum as actors join the fight, while Indian businesses are struggling to leverage AI for boosting profits.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 22:11 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 14. (Pexels)
Artificial intelligence or AI has been in the headlines for the past couple of days for several reasons. As soon as the clock struck 12, the cast of Oppenheimer left the film's premiere as actors joined the fight against the use of AI likeness in Hollywood. In other news, over 4 million people in the UK have used generative AI, with some of them even believing that it could replace them in the workplace. This, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Hollywood actors join SAG-AFTRA protest against AI threat

Thousands of actors in Hollywood joined the protest held by SAG-AFTRA against the AI threat that is looming. This marks the first mass protest held since 1960, as actors make a move against Hollywood's attempts to capture and use their likenesses without permission. While the writers went on strike around 11 weeks ago against the use of AI in writing screenplays, actors joined the fight on Thursday midnight, with the popular cast of Oppenheimer also leaving the film premiere as the clock struck 12.

2. Christopher Nolan reveals AI ‘being already used in films'

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan likened the responsibilities of AI being used in films to the inception of the atomic bomb that was created by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team in the 1940s. In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Nolan said, “A lot of the AI researchers I talk to right now, they see this as their - they refer to it as the Oppenheimer moment.” The director also called for more accountability as the technology evolves.

3. HCLTech launches business intelligence software

Leveraging Snowflake's data cloud, HCLTech announced the launch HCLTech Advantage Analytics, an analytics tool that aims to combine AI with business intelligence to provide an improved customer experience. HCLTech said in a statement, “As business models evolve and data sets become increasingly complex, enterprises struggle to extract meaningful insights from traditional BI tools.”

4. Majority of Indian businesses unable to leverage AI to boost profits

In a study conducted by Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad with Boston Consulting Group, it has been revealed that 3 out of 4 companies are unable to leverage AI in a bid to boost profits. As many as 130 companies across various sectors such as banking, consumer, and industrial goods were surveyed, along with CXO of various-sized organizations, the Print reported.

5. Over 4 million in the UK have used generative AI

According to Deloitte's 2023 Digital Consumer Trends research, nearly 52 percent of people in the UK have heard of the term ‘generative AI', while 26 percent of them have actually used the technology. Moreover, 8 percent of the people surveyed revealed that they had used generative AI tools for work. Among those who have heard of generative AI, a staggering 64 percent of them believe that this technology will reduce jobs in the future, while 48 percent of them are concerned about AI replacing their jobs.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 22:11 IST
