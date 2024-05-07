 Microsoft readies new AI model to compete with Google, OpenAI, The Information reports | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Microsoft readies new AI model to compete with Google, OpenAI, The Information reports

Microsoft readies new AI model to compete with Google, OpenAI, The Information reports

Microsoft is developing a large in-house AI language model called MAI-1 to rival Google and OpenAI. The model overseen by Mustafa Suleyman aims to outperform previous models, with a potential preview at Microsoft's Build developer conference.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 07:22 IST
Microsoft readies new AI model to compete with Google, OpenAI, The Information reports
Microsoft is investing in a new AI language model MAI-1 to compete with Google and OpenAI. (unsplash)

(Reuters) -Microsoft is training a new, in-house AI language model large enough to compete with those from Alphabet's Google and OpenAI, the Information reported on Monday.

The new model, internally referred to as MAI-1, is being overseen by recently hired Mustafa Suleyman, the Google DeepMind co-founder and former CEO of AI startup Inflection, the report said, citing two Microsoft employees with knowledge of the effort.

The exact purpose of the model has not been determined yet and will depend on how well it performs. Microsoft could preview the new model as soon as its Build developer conference later this month, the report said.

Microsoft declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

MAI-1 will be "far larger" than the previous smaller, open source models Microsoft had previously trained which means it will be more expensive, according to the report.

Microsoft last month launched a smaller artificial intelligence model called Phi-3-mini as it looks to attract a wider client base with cost-effective options.

The company has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and deployed the ChatGPT maker's technology across its suite of productivity software, allowing it to take an early lead in the generative AI race.

Microsoft has been setting aside large cluster of servers equipped with Nvidia's graphic processing units along with large amounts of data to improve the model, according to the report.

MAI-1 will have roughly 500 billion parameters, the report said, while OpenAI's GPT-4 is reported to have one trillion parameters and Phi-3 mini measures 3.8 billion parameters.

Microsoft tapped Suleyman in March as the head of its newly created consumer AI unit and hired several employees of Inflection.

The new model is not carried over from Inflection, although it may build on training data from the startup, the report added.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sriraj Kalluvila)

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 May, 07:22 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks impressive google pixel 8a specs leaked ahead of launch: what to expect how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks fortnite crew returns in april with an original character named sayara big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 5: Master survival in solo mode with 3 useful tips
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 5
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 5: Exciting Dragon Swipe emote up for grabs

Best Deals For You

LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000
LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at 35000: Check all details
Best noise cancelling headphones.
Best noise cancelling headphones: From Sony, JBL to Bose, check top 5 options to consider
Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far
Samsung Galaxy F55 price leaked online; From features to price, what we know so far
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets