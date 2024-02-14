 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Tech giants to combat AI content during polls, Nokia unveils AI assistant, | Tech News
AI roundup: Tech giants to battle AI misuse during elections, Nokia launches AI-powered tool for industrial workers, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 18:58 IST
Know what happened today in the world of AI, February 14, 2024 (Unsplash)
AI roundup: As elections are nearing in various parts of the world, tech giants such as Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and others have joined hands to battle AI-generated images during this crucial period. On the other hand, Nokia announced a new AI-powered tool for industrial workers which generates messages such as warnings or information. Know what's happening in the world of AI.

  1. Tech giants to fight Misinformation and AI content in elections

Six leading tech companies, Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and others will be signing a contract to outline their strategy to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence tools for disrupting democratic elections. A joint statement from companies said, “In a critical year for global elections, technology companies are working on an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI targeted at voters.” The report further said, “We hope to finalize and present details on Friday at the Munich Security Conference," according to PTI report.

2. Nokia unveils AI-powered tool for industrial workers

Tech company Nokia announced its AI-powered tool which will empower industrial workers to generate messages about warnings, faulty machinery, and more from real-time data collection. The AI tool is called MX Workmate which also aims to expand Nokia's communications technology. Daeuble, Head of Enterprise Solutions Marketing at Nokia said that the tool will “ include early warnings about machine failure along with recommended actions for repairs, solutions to boost production quality and rates, or dealing with accidents at factories,” according to a Reuters report.

3. The University of Pennsylvania introduces UG courses based on AI

The University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science has announced a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (B.S.E.) in Artificial Intelligence (AI) degree. This will be the first undergraduate program in the Ivy League universities along with the first AI undergraduate engineering programs in the US. Interim President J Larry Jameson said, “Data, including AI, is a critical area of focus for our strategic framework, In Principle and Practice, and this new degree program represents a leap forward for the Penn engineers who will lead in developing and deploying these powerful technologies in service to humanity,” according to a Moneycontrol report.

4. CitiusTech rolls out generative AI quality and trust solution

CitiusTech a healthcare provider launched an industry-first generative AI solution for healthcare organizations. It will help healthcare providers design, develop, integrate, and monitor quality with the help of Generative AI applications. Rajan Kohli, CEO, of CitiusTech, said, “By prioritizing trust, quality, and reliability, we empower our clients to fully embrace Gen AI technologies, gaining potential competitive advantages in the healthcare sector,” according to an ANI report.

5. Sonata Software integrates Amazon Bedrock into the Harmoni.AI framework

Sonata Software's Harmoni AI framework, which is a responsible-first AI for Enterprise scale, is now integrated with Amazon Bedrock and related services with the motive to bring artificial intelligence to the forefront of businesses. Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer and Global Partner Officer at Sonata Software said, “At the heart of this collaboration is Sonata Harmoni.AI. It exemplifies Sonata's commitment to ethical AI practices, ensuring uncompromising trust, privacy, compliance, and security for enterprises and communities,” according to ANI report.

