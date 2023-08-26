RokBlok: This amazing vinyl record player will simply awe you

NBC's Shark Tank has seen some memorable products over the years. While most of them just turn out to be a fad, some of the products have seen a record number of sales. Ring Video Doorbell is one such example, which initially got rejected on the show in 2013, but has turned out to be one of the most successful products ever, even being acquired by Amazon for about $1 billion in 2018.

Episode 910 of Shark Tank was a special one as one of the most innovative products ever seen took to the stage, courtesy of inventor Logan Riley. The product, called Rokblok, was a portable and wireless vinyl record player designed by a one-man team of Pink Donut. The sharks were awed as Riley placed the vinyl record under the small record player and then streamed the sound through a Bluetooth player. While not one of them invested in the company, shark Robert Herjavec purchased the company altogether for $500,000, offering a $5 royalty in perpetuity.

Know what Rokblok is all about.

Rokblok: A portable vinyl record player

Rokblok is a portable and wireless vinyl record player that measures 4 X 2 inches and is made out of bamboo and MDF. It comes with a built-in preamp and a 2-inch speaker, as well as Bluetooth functionality with a range of up to 30 meters, giving users the choice to either listen to their favourite LPs through the built-in speaker or through their home music system.

Rokblok plays 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM records and does not require any substantial setup as it is “Place & Play”. Listeners just need to place Rokblok player on top of their vinyl record and raise the control lever to listen to their favourite vintage tracks. The portable vinyl record player comes with a rechargeable battery that provides up to 4 hours of listening time on a single charge. It comes with an included USB cable that can be used to charge the device.

Rokblok sells for $99 and can be purchased through the brand website, rokblok.co.