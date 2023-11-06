Icon
Home Tech News AI ethics gets short shrift among employers: OECD

AI ethics gets short shrift among employers: OECD

Despite increasing concerns about the ethical risks posed by rapidly developing AI applications, employers are paying little attention to the issue in recruiting, an OECD study said Monday.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 20:02 IST
Icon
Want to boost your productivity at work? Check out these top 5 AI tools
OECD
1/5 Notion AI: It is the best organizing tool for working professionals as it enables them to create notes, to-do lists, manage projects, manage calendars, and more. It is also integrated with artificial intelligence which enables users to improve their writing skills, summarize notes, help brainstorm and create mind maps. Note that it's a subscription-based tool that has a monthly plan of $10. (Pexels)
OECD
2/5 ChatGPT: It is a generative AI tool which is built on a large language model (LLM). It enables users to generate unique ideas and create content for their business such as articles, blogs, facts, quotes, and more. It can also be utilized for grammar checks and proofreading. With ChatGPT you can save a lot of time and work on tasks that have higher importance to improve productivity. (Pexels)
OECD
3/5 Vimcal: It is an AI-based calendar tool that enables users to manage their time efficiently. Users can easily command the tool for scheduling appointments, meetings, and events. The tool states that it can save you 3 hours per week. This tool can come in handy for professionals who have tons of meetings and occasions to attend on a daily basis. (Pexels)
OECD
4/5 Superhuman: It is an AI-powered emailing tool that can be integrated into Gmail and Outlook. It helps professionals to be more productive by being fast and responsive while sending stressful emails. It can write your emails with speed in a most human manner. It also enables users to distinguish important emails. The AI emailing tool claims to save 4 hours per week. (Pexels)
OECD
5/5 Google Sheets AI: Google has integrated AI into its G-suite tools that have various automation features. The AI tool can help users organize their data sheet with simple commands such as “Planning a sales kick-off event”. You just need to turn on the “Help me organize” prompt to access its features. (Pexels)
OECD
icon View all Images
INSEE Director-General Jean-Luc Tavernier (R), flanked by French-Swiss economist and associate professor Antoine Bozio (2ndR), Senior economist at the Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs of the OECD Sandrine Cazes (L) and Neoma business school teacher Gilbert Cette (2ndR), speaks as they attend a social conference with trade unions and employers at the French Conseil Economique, Social et Environnemental (CESE - Economic, Social and Environmental Council) in Paris on October 16, 2023. (AFP)

Despite increasing concerns about the ethical risks posed by rapidly developing AI applications, employers are paying little attention to the issue in recruiting, an OECD study said Monday.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development searched online job offers for AI posts in 14 countries.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It found that while the percentage including keywords relating to ethics had increased sharply in the past four years, it still remained very low at an average of 0.4 percent in 2022.

"Results indicate that in the majority of countries, less than 1 percent of all vacancies mentioned keywords associated with AI ethics," the OECD said in its annual job skills report.

In the United States in 2019 only 0.1 percent of all online job postings for AI professionals mentioned any keyword associated with ethics in AI.

These were for vacancies requiring prospective workers to possess skills related to AI development and use, but the figure had risen to 0.5 percent in 2022.

New Zealand had the highest result of 1.6 percent in 2022.

"This suggests that despite strong commitments on the part of countries and stated intentions on the part of AI development firms, ethics in AI is not yet prioritised in hiring decisions," said the report.

"These considerations should be prioritised."

The release of ChatGPT and other generative AI systems has captivated the public and offered a glimpse into the technology's potential.

These new systems are capable of quickly producing text, images and audio from simple commands in everyday language.

But they have also prompted concerns around issues ranging from job losses to cyberattacks and the control that humans actually have over the systems.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted political and tech leaders at the inaugural global AI safety summit last week.

Ahead of the meeting, the G7 powers agreed on a non-binding "code of conduct" for companies developing the most advanced AI systems.

But governments appear to be playing catch-up in terms of regulating the rapidly-developing technology.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 20:02 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon