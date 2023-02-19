    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News BlackBerry: Comedy on smartphone's rise delights Berlin film fest

    BlackBerry: Comedy on smartphone's rise delights Berlin film fest

    "BlackBerry", a King Kong vs. Godzilla tale of the first smartphones, premiered to cheers at the Berlin film festival on Friday.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Feb 19 2023, 11:03 IST
    Berlin Fest
    It soon left millions of consumers, famously including Barack Obama, hopelessly hooked, earning it the nickname CrackBerry. (Reuters)
    Berlin Fest
    It soon left millions of consumers, famously including Barack Obama, hopelessly hooked, earning it the nickname CrackBerry. (Reuters)

    "BlackBerry", a King Kong vs. Godzilla tale of the first smartphones, premiered to cheers at the Berlin film festival on Friday, exploring geek culture, toxic masculinity and the birth of gadget addiction.

    The rollicking two-hour movie by Canadian actor and filmmaker Matt Johnson tells the true story of the heady rise and calamitous fall of one of the great inventions on the cusp of the new millennium.

    Research In Motion (RIM), based in Waterloo, Ontario, developed the BlackBerry, the first successful mobile phone with built-in internet access and a thumb-operated keyboard.

    It soon left millions of consumers, famously including Barack Obama, hopelessly hooked, earning it the nickname CrackBerry.

    The revolutionary handset would pave the way for Apple's iPhone, which ultimately cannibalised it and drove RIM from the market amid an insider trading probe against the Canadian executives.

    - 'Sci-fi culture' -

    The film presents RIM as a band of nerdy brothers -- spectacularly gifted misfits who find themselves becoming the titans of a new age.

    "The early Internet was mostly all forums talking about 'Star Trek'," Johnson told reporters in Berlin.

    He said he wanted to explore how that world of fandom gave rise to some of the greatest scientific leaps of our lifetime.

    "The people who are going to be real vanguards of technology are also going to be people who are very interested in nerdy sci-fi culture and I saw that as really fertile ground," he said.

    "They watch 'Star Trek' and they go, 'oh man, it'd be cool if we had that'. We really are living in the world that we inherited from these young technologists and they built it based on the movies they were watching."

    Johnson and Jay Baruchel ("How to Train Your Dragon") play the company's bosses Doug and Mike, who cultivate a harmonious hive of creativity with movie nights and video game battles.

    But when the time comes to take their new invention to the next level, they invite in Jim (Glenn Howerton of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia").

    A hard-charging Harvard graduate, Jim becomes the company's new co-CEO who uses bullying and shady business tactics to get ahead.

    While Mike begins as an idealist who wants his brainchild to foster a new global era of communication, Jim lures him into cutting corners and abusing staff to meet the relentless demands of the market.

    Johnson, 37, whose previous projects included mainly satirical documentaries, said that clash of various forms of masculinity was familiar to most men of his generation.

    "There is a culture of men's locker rooms, of men's sports, of men's competition that I grew up in in the 90s," he said.

    "I knew what it felt like when I was with all my friends -- you played 'Warhammer' and somebody of a higher status from a sports team or something would come in the room. I knew that feeling so well I could taste it."

    Johnson said he had established a "toxic male energy throughout the film" where "at any moment a fight could break out" -- a corporate atmosphere he believes helped lead to BlackBerry's downfall.

    Howerton, 46, said his high-flying executive character embodied a pervasive fake-it-till-you-make-it bravado.

    "If I sense an alpha male trying to do alpha male things in a room with me, it just comes off as very insecure," he said. "It was a lot of fun to do as an actor."

    "BlackBerry" is one of 19 films vying for the festival's Golden Bear top prize, to be awarded by jury president Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") on February 25.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Feb, 11:03 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba