WhatsApp may bring account restriction feature- Know what it’s about and how it will work

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature that may restrict users from sending messages. The new account restriction feature is currently in the development stage and is not ready for public use. This feature may restrict the user's ability to start a new conversation for a set amount of time. However, the purpose of the functionality is yet to be determined once it's rolled out officially. Know more about the WhatsApp account restriction feature.

WhatsApp account restriction feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is developing an account restriction feature which will limit the user's ability to send messages when starting a new conversation. When the account is restricted on the app, users will not be able to initiate new chats for a set time frame as a penalty for specific breaches. The new WhatsApp feature is expected to roll out in future updates. However, the feature is just being experimented, therefore, the timeline of the official rollout was not revealed.

While users can not conduct new conversions during the restricted time period, they will be allowed to receive messages and reply to the existing chats. Therefore, the entire communication on the platform will not be restricted.

How WhatsApp account restriction feature will work?

The report highlighted that WhatsApp leverages “automatic tools to detect abusive spam-like behaviour.” These tools analyse the frequency of message sending or any automotive form of the message being used. If any unusual activity is detected the app is expected to restrict the WhatsApp account for a certain period of time so the users can improve their ways for app usage. The report said, “This automatic detection helps identify accounts exhibiting potentially harmful conduct. By restricting accounts rather than outright banning them, WhatsApp aims to offer users an opportunity to correct their behaviour without causing them to lose access to their data entirely.”

This way WhatsApp will be able to detect and act responsibly on any suspicious activities. Additionally, the account restriction feature is a balanced approach to give users a chance to improve their activities on the app.

