Home Tech News IIM Bangalore admission 2024: Online application process and top 3 apps to crack it

IIM Bangalore admission 2024: Online application process and top 3 apps to crack it

IIM Bangalore, a prestigious institute in India, is soon releasing the 2024 application forms for various courses. Here's an overview of the admissions process and recommended CAT preparation apps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 12:18 IST
5 High Paying Tech Jobs in 2023 and apps to get help from
image caption
1/5 cybersecurity professionals :The demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to continue growing due to the increasing threats and data breaches. Cybersecurity analysts play a crucial role in this landscape by investigating security incidents, implementing security policies, monitoring systems for vulnerabilities, and addressing security concerns. Simplilearn app can be used to master Cybersecurity. (Pixabay)
Cloud architects : They have become vital in the IT industry as cloud computing dominates the technology landscape. They assess organizational requirements, select appropriate cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and design scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud architectures. To learn cloud architecture, Cloud Academy app can be very useful 
2/5 Cloud architects : They have become vital in the IT industry as cloud computing dominates the technology landscape. They assess organizational requirements, select appropriate cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and design scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud architectures. To learn cloud architecture, Cloud Academy app can be very useful  (Pexels)
image caption
3/5 DevOps engineers : They bridge the gap between software development and operations. Their focus is on improving team collaboration and streamlining software delivery processes. They automate tasks, manage infrastructure deployment, and maintain software development and deployment pipelines. Github app is helpful for DevOps engineers  (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 AI ethics specialists : With the widespread integration of AI in various industries, the need for AI ethics specialists has emerged. These experts address ethical dilemmas, bias and privacy issues, and the social implications associated with AI systems. Coursera app has many courses for AI specialization.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Data privacy officers: They are essential in ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. They develop privacy policies, implement security measures, and manage data breach incidents as organizations increasingly prioritize data protection. To learn about data science, one can choose UpGrad app.  (Pexels)
IIM Bangalore
View all Images
Prepare for CAT with top apps and online resources. (Mint)

IIM Bangalore will release the 2024 application forms for various courses in the near future. Established in 1973, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is considered one of the top-ranked institutions among all the IIMs in India. It offers several programs including the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), the Post Graduate Programme in Management – Business Analytics (PGP-BA), the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), and the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM).

The PGP program is highly sought-after on a global scale, with the average placement package for the 2024 batch reaching as high as Rs. 25 Lacs per annum.

The admissions process for IIM Bangalore in 2024 involves candidates being shortlisted for personal interviews based on their CAT/GMAT/GRE/IIMB Test scores, academic performance, and work experience duration. For executive programs, the selection process consists of two rounds. Interested candidates must submit their applications online through the institute's official website.

The entrance exam for IIM Bangalore is the Common Admission Test (CAT), a standardized test used by all IIMs to evaluate the aptitude of candidates for admission to their MBA programs. The CAT comprises three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Aptitude (QA), and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI).

Best apps to assist with application process

While the CAT is a challenging exam, there are several apps available to assist with preparation. Here are three highly recommended ones:

1. MBA GMAT Prep by Magoosh: This app offers comprehensive CAT preparation, including practice questions, video tutorials, and a personalized study plan.

2. Crack CAT by Career Launcher: Access a vast question bank, mock CATs, and detailed performance analysis through this app.

3. CAT PREP by IMS: This app provides a range of CAT preparation features, such as video lectures, practice questions, and a CAT simulator.

In addition to these apps, numerous online resources such as websites, blogs, and forums are available to aid in CAT preparation. These platforms offer practice questions, tips, and advice from fellow CAT aspirants.

To increase your chances of cracking the CAT and gaining admission to IIM Bangalore, it is advisable to utilize a combination of apps and online resources for exam preparation. With dedication and hard work, you can turn your dream of becoming an IIMian into a reality.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 12:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets