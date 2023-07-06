IIM Bangalore admission 2024: Online application process and top 3 apps to crack it

IIM Bangalore will release the 2024 application forms for various courses in the near future. Established in 1973, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is considered one of the top-ranked institutions among all the IIMs in India. It offers several programs including the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), the Post Graduate Programme in Management – Business Analytics (PGP-BA), the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), and the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM).

The PGP program is highly sought-after on a global scale, with the average placement package for the 2024 batch reaching as high as Rs. 25 Lacs per annum.

The admissions process for IIM Bangalore in 2024 involves candidates being shortlisted for personal interviews based on their CAT/GMAT/GRE/IIMB Test scores, academic performance, and work experience duration. For executive programs, the selection process consists of two rounds. Interested candidates must submit their applications online through the institute's official website.

The entrance exam for IIM Bangalore is the Common Admission Test (CAT), a standardized test used by all IIMs to evaluate the aptitude of candidates for admission to their MBA programs. The CAT comprises three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Aptitude (QA), and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI).

Best apps to assist with application process

While the CAT is a challenging exam, there are several apps available to assist with preparation. Here are three highly recommended ones:

1. MBA GMAT Prep by Magoosh: This app offers comprehensive CAT preparation, including practice questions, video tutorials, and a personalized study plan.

2. Crack CAT by Career Launcher: Access a vast question bank, mock CATs, and detailed performance analysis through this app.

3. CAT PREP by IMS: This app provides a range of CAT preparation features, such as video lectures, practice questions, and a CAT simulator.

In addition to these apps, numerous online resources such as websites, blogs, and forums are available to aid in CAT preparation. These platforms offer practice questions, tips, and advice from fellow CAT aspirants.

To increase your chances of cracking the CAT and gaining admission to IIM Bangalore, it is advisable to utilize a combination of apps and online resources for exam preparation. With dedication and hard work, you can turn your dream of becoming an IIMian into a reality.