ISRO spacecraft to UPI, check out the stunning art on Reddit's r/place

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 19:52 IST
For a number of years now, Reddit has been hosting its annual pixel art campaign called 'Place' or 'r/place', and it has gained immense popularity among users. Many of you might not be aware of the term r/place, well simply put, it is a yearly campaign where users get a blank canvas and are invited to place one pixel every 5 minutes to create stunning art. The initiative holds immense value as it represents Reddit's most significant annual campaign, and Indian users have particularly embraced a few artworks.

Keeping India's progress in mind, Redditors have created beautiful artwork signifying India's development. Not only that, but it displays the diverse and dynamic front that netizens can't help but show off.

Indian Redditors artwork

The pixel artwork displays the great fusion of science and spirituality by showcasing the Chandrayaan-3. Redditors also made "nuclear" Gandhi on their country's flag signifying the power of the great freedom fighter. The art also pays tribute to Japan for its version of the animated Ramayana that became very popular in India, along with symbolism for Vande Bharat trains, UPI, and more. These were a few of the artworks which were created by hundreds of dedicated Indian Redditors.

What is r/place and how does it work

Reddit for the past few years is conducting an annual campaign which is known as the r/place. During the campaign, the entire Redditors get a blank canvas for a few days where they can add a single pixel of colour every five minutes. Only registered users can take part in the campaign and find the art on the official Reddit Place. Additionally, communities on Reddit, known as subreddits, come together and collaborate to plan and craft pixel art. However, these communities can be as small as just a few members or a large group consisting of millions of users.

Reddit pixel art rules

Time Now reports, the platform makes sure to avoid any chaos, therefore, only one user at a time fills the pixel to encourage creativity and collective harmony. Both iOS and Android applications are supported on the modern version of the social network, ensuring mobile users can also take part in the campaign.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 19:52 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets