Microsoft AI-powered Bing Chat Enterprise for businesses announced; know how to use it

At its annual Inspire conference on Tuesday, Microsoft announced Bing Chat Enterprise, a version of its AI-powered chatbot with commercial data protection. This move is aimed at empowering organizations that have privacy concerns over generative AI with powerful AI tools with high data protection levels. Along with Bing Chat Enterprise, Microsoft also announced that is rolling out its 365 Copilot to Teams, with a specific focus on Teams calls and chats.

Bing Chat Enterprise

This move comes at a time when big tech companies like Apple and Samsung as well as several banks have placed restrictions on their employees' use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and 365 Copilot over privacy concerns. ChatGPT explicitly states that unless you opt out, the information you provide might be used to train its generative AI, further putting any confidential information you enter at risk.

However, in a welcome move, Bing Chat Enterprise does not save the chat data, nor does it use the customer data to train its AI models. Moreover, Microsoft can't view any of your data. In a blog post, Frank X. Shaw, Chief Communications Officer at Microsoft said, “What goes in – and comes out – remains protected, giving commercial customers managed access to better answers, greater efficiency and new ways to be creative.”

So, how does Bing Chat Enterprise help businesses? With access to web data, Bing Chat Enterprise is capable of providing complete and verifiable answers along with citations. Moreover, it can also provide visual answers using graphs, charts and images.

How to use Bing Chat Enterprise

Microsoft is currently rolling out Bing Chat Enterprise in the preview phase, meaning only users registered in the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program will be able to access it right now. Users will be able to access Bing Chat Enterprise using their work accounts in places where Bing Chat is supported such as the Microsoft Edge sidebar and Bing.com/chat. Moreover, it will also be accessible from Windows Copilot in the future.

Unlike the Microsoft 365 Copilot which was announced with pricing plans, Bing Chat Enterprise will be free for users with existing Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium subscriptions. Microsoft will also make it a standalone offering that will cost $5 per user, per month