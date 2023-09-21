Icon
Microsoft Surface event LIVE: Surface Go 4, Laptop Go 3, Windows 11 features to AI, check what may launch today
Microsoft Surface event LIVE: Surface Go 4, Laptop Go 3, Windows 11 features to AI, check what may launch today

Microsoft Surface event live updates: In just a few hours, Microsoft will start its annual Surface event. A large number of announcements are expected including Surface Go 4, Laptop Go 3, new Windows 11 features, as well as AI.

By: HT TECH
Sep 21 2023, 16:36 IST
Microsoft Surface event 2023 live updates: In just a few hours, Microsoft will host its first in-person event since 2019. The Microsoft Surface event is the company’s special annual event where it announces its hardware and software offerings. This year’s event is being hosted in New York. The in-person event will begin at 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) on

21 Sep 2023, 16:36 IST

Microsoft event 2023: Know what may come with the Surface Studio 2

One exciting rumor surrounds the new Surface Laptop Studio 2. Leaks from the German blog WinFuture suggest that Microsoft will unveil this laptop with improved components and additional ports. The Studio 2 will retain its innovative sliding screen design and gain new ports, such as a USB-A port and microSD card reader. Under the hood, it's expected to pack a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13800H hybrid CPU and Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 GPUs. These enhancements promise better multitasking performance and improved ray tracing support, Tom's Guide reported.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 16:36 IST
