Microsoft Surface event LIVE: Surface Go 4, Laptop Go 3, Windows 11 features to AI, check what may launch today

Microsoft event 2023: Know what may come with the Surface Studio 2

One exciting rumor surrounds the new Surface Laptop Studio 2. Leaks from the German blog WinFuture suggest that Microsoft will unveil this laptop with improved components and additional ports. The Studio 2 will retain its innovative sliding screen design and gain new ports, such as a USB-A port and microSD card reader. Under the hood, it's expected to pack a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13800H hybrid CPU and Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 GPUs. These enhancements promise better multitasking performance and improved ray tracing support, Tom's Guide reported.