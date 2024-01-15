Top 10 awesome tech seen at CES 2024 - Samsung Ballie, Rabbit R1, more

The CES 2024 gave a platform to tech enthusiasts and giants to showcase their innovations and products for the year and it gave us a trailer of the future of technology and a look at some awesome products including Samsung Ballie, Rabbit R1 and more. From powerful processors to transparent TVs, we have seen various innovative products being unveiled at the event. Now, that the CES 2024 is finally over, let's have a look at the top 10 products that grabbed much attention in the industry.

Top 10 CES 2024 products

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: It's the gaming laptop announced by Asus, however, it's introduced with a much more sleek and compact design as compared to other laptops in the market. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 8000 series processors along with NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU for the higher-end version.

2. Samsung Music Frame: It's a wireless speaker with a display art which enables users to use it as a theatre setup. It features built-in woofer drivers and supports Dolby Atmos. It also supports intelligent audio processing and Q-Symphony technology.

3. Spacetop AR Laptop: The laptop features a keyboard paired with AR glasses and it does not have a display, however, the company claims it to have a 100-inch screen with glasses. The devices run on the Sightful operating system called Spacetop OS.

4. Samsung Ballie: Ballie is an AI-powered robot which can perform several tasks as part of a smart home assistant. In the showcased video, the robot fed the dog, connected video calls on the wall, played video games, turned off lights, and more.

5. LG Signature OLED TV: It's a new TV by LG with comes with a 77-inch transparent display for the immersive viewing experience. It runs on a webOS interface and has LG's Zero Connect Box. However, the price is whopping high compared to last year's rollable OLED TV.

6. ASUS ZenBook Duo: The laptop sports a dual-screen display and is powered by Intel's Core Ultra chips. It has a detachable keyboard which can be connected through Bluetooth. The ASUS ZenBook Duo has a starting price of $1,500.

7. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5: It's a 2-in-1 Windows PC and Android tablet. It features a 14-inch OLED detachable display which can be converted into an Android tablet. It sports ThinkBook Graphics Extension (TGX) for the viewing experience.

8. Rabbit R1: It's a new AI assistant which runs on the Large Action Model to conduct several tasks based on prompts. It can perform tasks such as shopping for groceries, booking a hotel, and much more through voice prompts.

9. Sony XR headset: It new AR Headset by Sony which can compete with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. It features 4K OLED microdisplays and is powered by Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 chipset. It can be used to watch movies, play games, and more.

10. Gyrogear GyroGlove: It comes with s an attached gyroscope which measures the hand tremors of Parkinson's patients and helps them manage their tremors to carry out tasks without any difficulty.

