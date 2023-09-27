Icon
Home Tech News Users will be able to delete Threads account soon, says Meta official

Users will be able to delete Threads account soon, says Meta official

Want to delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram account? You will soon be able to do so, according to a Meta official.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 12:13 IST
Icon
Apple to HP, 5 best laptops available with big discounts on Amazon; check prices and features now
image caption
1/5 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Amazon is offering a 10% initial discount on Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop making the price drop to Rs. 107990 from Rs. 119900. MacBook Air features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 HP Pavilion Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i5: Amazon is offering a 14% initial discount that reduces its price to Rs. 68990 from Rs. 80314. The laptop is equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. (Amazon)
Threads
3/5 Acer Swift 3 T&L Laptop: On Amazon, you can get it for Rs. 60990 with an initial discount of 27%, while the original price of the laptop is Rs. 83999. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Lenovo V14: The Lenovo V14 laptop is available on Amazon with a 42% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 44990 from Rs. 77400. The Lenovo laptop comes with a 14-inch display and i5 processor. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Honor MagicBook X14 (2023): The Honor laptop comes with a 40% initial discount that reduces its price to Rs. 47990 from Rs.79999.   (Amazon)
Threads
View all Images
Users will soon be able to delete their Threads account without losing access to Instagram. (REUTERS)

The rise of Instagram's Threads has been nothing short of astronomical. Meta Platforms capitalized on the myriad of changes going on at X by introducing its own microblogging platform, and it took the world by storm, becoming the fastest platform to reach 100 million users - a feat that it took just 5 days to achieve. While users are enjoying this new social media platform, one particular problem has troubled them since the beginning - the ability to delete Threads accounts. As of now, if you wish to delete your Threads account, you will have to lose your Instagram account too. To solve this issue, Meta has promised to bring the new feature in December, however, it does not want you to leave the Threads app.

Threads account deletion feature

According to the Tech Crunch report, Meta's chief privacy officer for product, Michel Protti stated that they are working on bringing the Threads account deletion feature and it will be made available to users by December. Due to the tied relationship between Threads and Instagram accounts, users complained about not being able to delete the Threads account, which Protti acknowledged, stating that it is a challenging process but they have managed to find a solution. He said, “Technically, it was extremely challenging to allow deletion of a separate Threads account without also deleting your overall Instagram account out of the gate. So we paid particular attention to ensuring the user could still exercise their deletion rights, by deactivating the account to sort of hide all content, setting it to private, or deleting individual threads.”

As of now, users who want to delete their Threads account can only set their account to private as a temporary solution. However, this problem will soon be solved as the company will be bringing the feature in December.

The new Meta app gained a lot of popularity during its launch in July and it gained 100 million users in just a few days. However, the craze did not last longer as the number of active users on the app went down significantly after the initial surge. To reel back in users, Threads introduced various features but it did not seem to work. While they are working on the deletion feature, Meta also wants users to stay on the app.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 11:40 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon