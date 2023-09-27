Users will be able to delete Threads account soon, says Meta official

The rise of Instagram's Threads has been nothing short of astronomical. Meta Platforms capitalized on the myriad of changes going on at X by introducing its own microblogging platform, and it took the world by storm, becoming the fastest platform to reach 100 million users - a feat that it took just 5 days to achieve. While users are enjoying this new social media platform, one particular problem has troubled them since the beginning - the ability to delete Threads accounts. As of now, if you wish to delete your Threads account, you will have to lose your Instagram account too. To solve this issue, Meta has promised to bring the new feature in December, however, it does not want you to leave the Threads app.

Threads account deletion feature

According to the Tech Crunch report, Meta's chief privacy officer for product, Michel Protti stated that they are working on bringing the Threads account deletion feature and it will be made available to users by December. Due to the tied relationship between Threads and Instagram accounts, users complained about not being able to delete the Threads account, which Protti acknowledged, stating that it is a challenging process but they have managed to find a solution. He said, “Technically, it was extremely challenging to allow deletion of a separate Threads account without also deleting your overall Instagram account out of the gate. So we paid particular attention to ensuring the user could still exercise their deletion rights, by deactivating the account to sort of hide all content, setting it to private, or deleting individual threads.”

As of now, users who want to delete their Threads account can only set their account to private as a temporary solution. However, this problem will soon be solved as the company will be bringing the feature in December.

The new Meta app gained a lot of popularity during its launch in July and it gained 100 million users in just a few days. However, the craze did not last longer as the number of active users on the app went down significantly after the initial surge. To reel back in users, Threads introduced various features but it did not seem to work. While they are working on the deletion feature, Meta also wants users to stay on the app.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!