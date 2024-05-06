Android smartphones at risk of ‘Dirty Stream’ attack via Google Play Store apps- Report

Are you an Android smartphone user? A major security vulnerability has been spotted in Android apps by Microsoft, putting your device apps at huge risk. The security vulnerability is being called a “Dirty stream” attack which could give malicious actors a chance to hijack popular apps or access sensitive information from the Android apps. The Dirty Stream malware could impact several apps on your device, which requires urgent action to avoid any potential scams. Know about the security vulnerability and how you can safeguard your device.

What is the “Dirty stream” attack?

A dirty stream attack is a “path traversal-affiliated vulnerability pattern” which was found by Microsoft in a recent investigation. According to a Microsoft report, the vulnerability has the ability to manipulate your device, giving hackers a chance to take advantage of the flaw and hack your Android apps.

The company highlighted that the threat could expose our Android devices to arbitrary code execution and token theft. The threat has affected several popular apps in terms of how they share information with other apps. Microsoft said, “We identified several vulnerable applications in the Google Play Store that represented over four billion installations.” These popular apps include Xiaomi Inc.'s File Manager, WPS Office, and others. However, the issue can only be fixed via the app's update.

How Android users can safeguard their devices

Avoid sideloading apps as they may contain malicious codes. Strictly download apps from official app stores such as Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, or Amazon Appstore.

Make sure to enable Google Play Protect as it thoroughly scans for viruses in new and existing Android apps.

Take advantage of third-party Android antivirus apps such as Macfee to protect your device from hacking, malicious codes, viruses, and other threats.

Keep your Android devices updated with the latest OS upgrades and security patches to fix device vulnerabilities and bugs. This will keep your device safe as well as in optimal performance.

These are some of the necessary steps which users need to follow to protect their electronic devices and avoid becoming a victim of scams.

