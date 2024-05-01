 iOS 17.5 beta update for iPhone rolled out - All the details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iOS 17.5 beta update for iPhone rolled out - All the details

iOS 17.5 beta update for iPhone rolled out - All the details

Apple's iOS 17.5 update is in beta testing, set to release in May. Here's what you need to know about its release, key additions, and anticipated changes.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 01 2024, 18:37 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro spatial video feature out with iOS 17.2; Know to use it with Vision Pro headset
iOS 17.5 beta
1/5 With the iOS 17.2 update, Apple introduced the spatial video feature to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions. It is a video format which will be used to capture videos for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset. (Apple)
iOS 17.5 beta
2/5 Apple says the spatial videos give a near-3D experience to the users. It simply transforms ordinary clips into immersive experiences by capturing 30 frames per second at 1080p which also uses advanced techniques and HEVC compression to make the viewing experience more fun for the users.  (Apple)
iOS 17.5 beta
3/5 To activate the feature, go to the settings on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and then go to camera. Tap on “Formats” and scroll down, there you will find “spatial video for Apple Vision Pro.” Now, simply turn on the toggle to activate the feature. (Apple)
iOS 17.5 beta
4/5 Now, capture spatial videos, open the camera app on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and switch to video mode. In the viewfinder, you will see a headset icon, tap on that, to capture videos in spatial format. Now simply tap on the red button to start recording spatial videos.  (Apple)
iOS 17.5 beta
5/5 Note that spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro will appear like normal video, however, when you switch the Vision Pro headset, you will be experiencing these videos in a 3D format. Users can easily find spatial videos on their iPhone’s Photos app under the new Spatial album. The videos will be synced through all of your devices with iCloud. (Bloomberg)
iOS 17.5 beta
icon View all Images
iOS 17.5 beta rolls out with new features, including web distribution and anti-stalking capabilities. (Apple)

Apple is rolling out the beta testing phase for iOS 17.5, offering developers and public beta users a sneak peek at its new features. The update is anticipated to hit devices sometime next month. Previous trends suggest a mid-May release, aligning with past x.5 updates such as iOS 16.5 on May 18, iOS 15.5 on May 16, iOS 14.5 on April 26, and iOS 13.5 on May 20. As of April 17, four beta versions of iOS 17.5 have been rolled out.

New Features and Changes in iOS 17.5

Among the key additions in iOS 17.5 is the introduction of Web Distribution within the European Union, enabling users to install applications directly from developers' websites. This feature, announced by Apple last month, requires developers to opt into updated App Store business terms, including a Core Technology Fee of 0.50 euro for every first annual installation exceeding one million in the preceding 12 months. Despite Apple confirming support for Web Distribution in the beta, no developers have yet utilised this feature, 9to5Mac reported

Also read: Assassin's Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience

Additions to Apple News+ in iOS 17.5

In the Apple News app, subscribers in the United States and Canada will discover a new word game called "Quartiles" after updating to iOS 17.5. This joins the roster of games available on Apple News+, including daily crossword and crossword mini games introduced last year. Additionally, iOS 17.5 integrates Game Center with these games, allowing users to view leaderboards for Daily Solve Time and Daily Score stats.

The update also brings minor design changes, including a dynamic colour update for the Podcasts widget, a redesigned "Reading Goal" icon in the Apple Books app, and a new glyph in the Settings app for "Passkeys Access for Web Browsers" under “Privacy & Security.”

Also read: What is an AI PC? What can you do with these computers and why are they suddenly popular?

Security Features in iOS 17.5

Notably, iOS 17.5 appears to incorporate anti-stalking capabilities for accessories like AirTags, aligning with Apple's collaboration with Google to combat unwanted tracking. Strings found in the Find My app indicate that iOS will identify tracking accessories, even those not certified by Apple or Find My, and provide users with options to disable them.

Furthermore, iOS 17.5 beta 4 introduces a "Repair State" feature in Find My, allowing users to confirm their iPhone's repair without disabling Find My altogether. This ensures users can track their device throughout the repair process.

Also read: Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature

As anticipation builds for the release of iOS 17.5 in May, users can look forward to these new features and improvements.

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 18:37 IST
Tags:
Trending: airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: check plans and availability in different countries bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it latest google play store update allows android users to download two apps simultaneously apple ipad event: upcoming apple pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window mercedes ceo says ‘no’ to apple but ‘yes’ to google with ola källenius making a bold statement on carplay how to hide your instagram online status from others moto buds, moto buds+ and more- motorola to launch new tws earbuds series in india uber took 5 months to understand that the name ‘swastika chandra’ has nothing to do with hitler beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: Useful tips to become a pro player and win every match
Free Fire redeem codes for April 30.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 30: Smart tips to win battlefield with ease
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon

Best Deals For You

Innovative Neckband
Unix launches UX-2000 Retro: The ultimate wireless neckband with customizable voices
best laptops in India
Best laptops in India: From MSI, Acer, to HP, Check out the top 10 picks for personal and professional use
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
10 Best Laptops Under 1 Lakh: Premium Choices for Tech Enthusiasts
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India; Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets