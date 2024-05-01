iOS 17.5 beta update for iPhone rolled out - All the details

Apple is rolling out the beta testing phase for iOS 17.5, offering developers and public beta users a sneak peek at its new features. The update is anticipated to hit devices sometime next month. Previous trends suggest a mid-May release, aligning with past x.5 updates such as iOS 16.5 on May 18, iOS 15.5 on May 16, iOS 14.5 on April 26, and iOS 13.5 on May 20. As of April 17, four beta versions of iOS 17.5 have been rolled out.

New Features and Changes in iOS 17.5

Among the key additions in iOS 17.5 is the introduction of Web Distribution within the European Union, enabling users to install applications directly from developers' websites. This feature, announced by Apple last month, requires developers to opt into updated App Store business terms, including a Core Technology Fee of 0.50 euro for every first annual installation exceeding one million in the preceding 12 months. Despite Apple confirming support for Web Distribution in the beta, no developers have yet utilised this feature, 9to5Mac reported.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience

Additions to Apple News+ in iOS 17.5

In the Apple News app, subscribers in the United States and Canada will discover a new word game called "Quartiles" after updating to iOS 17.5. This joins the roster of games available on Apple News+, including daily crossword and crossword mini games introduced last year. Additionally, iOS 17.5 integrates Game Center with these games, allowing users to view leaderboards for Daily Solve Time and Daily Score stats.

The update also brings minor design changes, including a dynamic colour update for the Podcasts widget, a redesigned "Reading Goal" icon in the Apple Books app, and a new glyph in the Settings app for "Passkeys Access for Web Browsers" under “Privacy & Security.”

Also read: What is an AI PC? What can you do with these computers and why are they suddenly popular?

Security Features in iOS 17.5

Notably, iOS 17.5 appears to incorporate anti-stalking capabilities for accessories like AirTags, aligning with Apple's collaboration with Google to combat unwanted tracking. Strings found in the Find My app indicate that iOS will identify tracking accessories, even those not certified by Apple or Find My, and provide users with options to disable them.

Furthermore, iOS 17.5 beta 4 introduces a "Repair State" feature in Find My, allowing users to confirm their iPhone's repair without disabling Find My altogether. This ensures users can track their device throughout the repair process.

Also read: Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature

As anticipation builds for the release of iOS 17.5 in May, users can look forward to these new features and improvements.