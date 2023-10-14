Tecno Camon 18 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Camon 18 Pro Tecno Camon 18 Pro is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,490 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G90T Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹18,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G90T Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 48 MP + 8 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Camon 18 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Front Camera 48 MP + 8 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G90T Battery Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 33W

Capacity 4500 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Dual

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 48 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v3

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD General Brand Tecno

Launch Date September 11, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Architecture 64 bit

RAM 6 GB

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

