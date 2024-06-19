 Tecno Camon 30 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
TecnoCamon30_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
TecnoCamon30_FrontCamera_50MP
TecnoCamon30_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39681/heroimage/160836-v2-tecno-camon-30-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoCamon30_3
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 19 Jun 2024

Tecno Camon 30

Tecno Camon 30 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Iceland Basaltic Dark Uyuni Salt White Sahara Sand Brown
256 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Tecno Camon 30 Variants & Price

The price for the Tecno Camon 30 in India is expected to be Rs. 14,990.  This is the Tecno Camon 30 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Iceland Basaltic Dark and Uyuni Salt White,Sahara Sand Brown. The status of Tecno Camon 30 is Upcoming. ...Read More

Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Tecno Camon 30 Latest Update

Tecno Camon 30 Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 70W: 100 % in 45 minutes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Height

    165.27 mm

  • Width

    75.33 mm

  • Colours

    Iceland Basaltic Dark, Uyuni Salt White,Sahara Sand Brown

  • Thickness

    7.7 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    1080x2436 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    87.81 %

  • Pixel Density

    393 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Resolution

    50 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-Color LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    Tecno

  • Custom UI

    HiOS

  • Launch Date

    June 19, 2024 (Expected)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Primary Camera(1.57" sensor size)2 MP, Depth Camera

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Last updated date: 15 July 2024

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Tecno Mobile   /   Tecno Camon 30

    Tecno Camon 30
