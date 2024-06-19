Tecno Camon 30 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Tecno Camon 30 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Tecno Camon 30 Variants & Price

The price for the Tecno Camon 30 in India is expected to be Rs. 14,990. This is the Tecno Camon 30 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Iceland Basaltic Dark and Uyuni Salt White,Sahara Sand Brown. The status of Tecno Camon 30 is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

