 Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Tecno Mobile Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,999 in India with 108 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 31 May 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
TecnoSpark20ProPlus_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
TecnoSpark20ProPlus_FrontCamera_32MP
TecnoSpark20ProPlus_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39476/heroimage/159732-v2-tecno-spark-20-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoSpark20ProPlus_3
1/4 TecnoSpark20ProPlus_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
2/4 TecnoSpark20ProPlus_FrontCamera_32MP"
3/4 TecnoSpark20ProPlus_Ram_8GB"
View all Images 4/4 TecnoSpark20ProPlus_3"
Key Specs
₹14,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
108 MP + 0.08 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v14
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following ...Read More

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, Magic Skin 2.0 Green
Upcoming
12% off

TECNO Spark 10 5G

TECNO Spark 10 5G (Meta Black, 8GB RAM,256GB Storage)|16GB Expandable RAM | Ultra Clear 50MP Superior Rear Camera| Dimensity 6020 7nm Powerful 5G Processor
₹16,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
11% off

TECNO Spark 10 Pro

TECNO Spark 10 Pro (Pearl White, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|16GB Expandable RAM | 32 MP Selfie Camera| Glass Back and Flagship Triple Matrix Design
₹13,999 ₹12,499
Buy Now
15% off

TECNO Spark 10 5G

TECNO Spark 10 5G (Meta Blue, 8GB RAM,256GB Storage)|16GB Expandable RAM | Ultra Clear 50MP Superior Rear Camera| Dimensity 6020 7nm Powerful 5G Processor
₹16,999 ₹14,499
Buy Now

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 108 MP + 0.08 MP
  • MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
  • 32 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Super, 33W
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Dual Video Recording
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(40 mm focal length)
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
Design
  • 164.6 mm
  • 75 mm
  • 7.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • Dust proof
  • Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, Magic Skin 2.0 Green
Display
  • 20:9
  • 88.56 %
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 396 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • May 31, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v14
  • HiOS
  • Tecno
Multimedia
  • DTS Sound
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 6 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Tecno

17% OFF
Tecno Pop 8
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Mystery White
₹6,499 ₹7,799
Buy Now
Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus Tecno Pop 8
11% OFF
Tecno Spark Go 2024
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gravity Black
24% OFF
Tecno Phantom V Flip
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Mystic Dawn
14% OFF
Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Black and White
Tecno Mobiles

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus Competitors

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Frosted Green
19% OFF
Vivo T2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Nitro Blaze
₹17,090 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus Vivo T2
28% OFF
Vivo T2x
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Glimmer Black
₹12,990 ₹17,999
Buy Now
Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus Vivo T2x
Moto G54
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Black
₹13,999
Check Details
Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus Moto G54

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus News

TECNO POP 8

TECNO POP 8: Entry-level smartphone marks its presence in India; check price and features

08 Jan 2024
Check Amazon sale 2023 deals on Tecno smartphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Amazing discounts on Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Spark 10, more

07 Oct 2023
Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

04 Sep 2023
Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno Phantom V Fold launched to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Check specs, price

02 Mar 2023
Tecno Pop 7 Pro

Tecno Pop 7 Pro launch today! Check expected features, price and more

16 Feb 2023
Tecno Pop 5 LTE

Tecno Pop 5 LTE cheaper by Rs. 3200; Grab it for just Rs. 5799; Price drops by 36%

11 Oct 2022
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus