Moto X50 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F55 and 3 more smartphones to launch this week

This week marks an exciting period for smartphone enthusiasts as several new models are set to hit the shelves. Here's a brief rundown of what's in store.

List of Best Selling Products

Samsung Galaxy F55: Scheduled for release on May 17th, the Galaxy F55 is generating quite a buzz. Boasting a chic vegan leather back panel, it's a departure from Samsung's typical design ethos. Priced at under ₹30,000, it promises to deliver a premium experience without breaking the bank.

Also read: Realme GT 6T to launch this month: Smartphone spotted on NBTC database- Check details

iQOO Z9x: Making its debut on May 16th, the iQOO Z9x is geared towards performance junkies. Equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, it's poised to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

B09G9D8KRQ-1

Moto X50 Ultra: Also launching on May 16th, the Moto X50 Ultra aims to redefine the premium smartphone segment. Featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, it's a powerhouse designed to deliver unparalleled performance.

Also read: Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 launched in US: Check specs, price, features, availability and more

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Joining the Edge 50 lineup, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is set to hit the Indian market on May 16th. With a focus on affordability, it offers impressive specs including a 144Hz refresh rate display and up to 12GB of RAM.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

Vivo X100 Series: Vivo is set to launch the X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro on May 13th in China. The X100 Ultra steals the show with its groundbreaking camera technology, featuring a stunning 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the X100s and X100s Pro cater to the premium market with their sleek designs and powerful performance.

This week's smartphone releases offer something for everyone, whether you're in the market for cutting-edge innovation or unbeatable value for money. Keep an eye out for these exciting new devices hitting store shelves soon!

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!