 Trio V51 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Trio Phones Trio V51

    Trio V51

    Trio V51 is a Android phone, available price is Rs 4,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Trio V51 from HT Tech. Buy Trio V51 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31992/heroimage/trio-v51-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31992/images/Design/trio-v51-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31992/images/Design/trio-v51-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31992/images/Design/trio-v51-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,199
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,199
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2200 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Trio V51 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2200 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 2200 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8 mm
    • 146 mm
    • 71.8 mm
    • 150 grams
    • Champagne
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 65.59 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    General
    • December 18, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • V51
    • Trio
    • Android
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Trio V51 FAQs

    What is the price of the Trio V51 in India?

    Trio V51 price in India at 4,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Trio V51?

    How many colors are available in Trio V51?

    What is the Trio V51 Battery Capacity?

    Is Trio V51 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Trio V51