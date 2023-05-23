BGMI is Finally Coming Back! | Krafton confirms BGMI’s comeback but with a catch | Tech Primer
In a surprising turn of events, the immensely popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a triumphant comeback in India. After a long wait since its ban last year, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, recently released an official statement expressing their gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations.
