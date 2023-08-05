 Vivo T1 Pro 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T1 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T1 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹23,999
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4700 mAh
Android v12
6 GB
See full specifications
Vivo T1 Pro 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 4700 mAh
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 4700 mAh
  • Yes, Flash, 66W: 50 % in 18 minutes
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.79
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • F2
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Turbo Cyan, Turbo Black
  • Back: Plastic
  • 180.3 grams
  • 159.7 mm
  • 8.4 mm
  • 73.6 mm
Display
  • 1080 x 2404 pixels
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 1300 nits
  • 85.19 %
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 91.10 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • AMOLED
General
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • May 5, 2022 (Official)
  • Yes
  • T1 Pro 5G
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.15 W/kg, Body: 0.56 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
  • 6 GB
  • Adreno 642L
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
    Vivo T1 Pro 5g