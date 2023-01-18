 Vivo V19 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V19

    Vivo V19

    Vivo V19 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V19 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V19 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Vivo V19 Summary

    Vivo V19 was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone having dual iView display made from E3 OLED, dual pop up selfie camera, quad rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 10 runs on top of Android 10 in Vivo V19. The smartphone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 186.5g. It comes in two colour variants: Piano Black and Mystic Silver.

    Price

    The Vivo V19 is available at a price of Rs 24,990 for its base model with 8+128GB configuration. The other variant with 8+256GB configuration is priced at Rs 27,990.

    Storage

    The Vivo V19 comes in two configurations, having an internal storage of 128GB and 256GB.

    Display

    The Vivo V19 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.44 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with HDR 10 support and has a pixel density of 409ppi.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC powers the Vivo V19. For power efficiency, it contains two Kryo 360 Gold cores operating at 2.3GHz and six additional Kryo 360 Silver cores running at 1.7GHz, based on 10nm process technology. The chip is integrated with the Adreno 616 GPU.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo V19, there are four cameras: an 8MP super macro and super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP primary sensor. It comes equipped with a dual, 32MP and 8MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. The Vivo V19 has a variety of scene settings, including Super night selfie, Super wide-angle selfie, Art portrait video, Aura Screen Light, Ultra Stable Video, Pose Master, Shot Refocus for the front camera. For Rear camera it has Super night mode, Ultra stable video, Art portrait video, Super Macro, Bokeh portrait, Pose Master, Shot Refocus, Ultra Wide Angle scene settings.

    Battery

    The Vivo V19 comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging.

    Top rivals

    OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52 are amongst Vivo V19's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V19. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Ultra Game Mode and Multi-Turbo 3.0 Mode are also included on the phone.

    Vivo V19 Price in India

    Vivo V19 price in India starts at Rs.27,990. The lowest price of Vivo V19 is Rs.25,490 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V19 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP + 8 MP
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, v2.0, 33W: 70 % in 40 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Dual
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(17 mm focal length)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.79
    Design
    • 186.5 grams
    • 159.6 mm
    • 75 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • Mystic Silver, Piano Black
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 409 ppi
    • 800 nits
    • Super AMOLED
    • 83.65 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    General
    • vivo
    • V19
    • May 15, 2020 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Head: 1.140 W/kg, Body: 0.578 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 38.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 616
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo V19