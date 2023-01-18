Vivo V19 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V19 Summary

Vivo V19 was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone having dual iView display made from E3 OLED, dual pop up selfie camera, quad rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 10 runs on top of Android 10 in Vivo V19. The smartphone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 186.5g. It comes in two colour variants: Piano Black and Mystic Silver.



Price



The Vivo V19 is available at a price of Rs 24,990 for its base model with 8+128GB configuration. The other variant with 8+256GB configuration is priced at Rs 27,990.



Storage



The Vivo V19 comes in two configurations, having an internal storage of 128GB and 256GB.



Display



The Vivo V19 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.44 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with HDR 10 support and has a pixel density of 409ppi.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC powers the Vivo V19. For power efficiency, it contains two Kryo 360 Gold cores operating at 2.3GHz and six additional Kryo 360 Silver cores running at 1.7GHz, based on 10nm process technology. The chip is integrated with the Adreno 616 GPU.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo V19, there are four cameras: an 8MP super macro and super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP primary sensor. It comes equipped with a dual, 32MP and 8MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. The Vivo V19 has a variety of scene settings, including Super night selfie, Super wide-angle selfie, Art portrait video, Aura Screen Light, Ultra Stable Video, Pose Master, Shot Refocus for the front camera. For Rear camera it has Super night mode, Ultra stable video, Art portrait video, Super Macro, Bokeh portrait, Pose Master, Shot Refocus, Ultra Wide Angle scene settings.



Battery



The Vivo V19 comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging.



Top rivals



OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52 are amongst Vivo V19's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V19. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Ultra Game Mode and Multi-Turbo 3.0 Mode are also included on the phone.



