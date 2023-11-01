Vivo Y200 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Vivo Y200 5G in India is Rs. 21,999. At Amazon, the Vivo Y200 5G can be purchased for Rs. 21,999. This is the Vivo Y200 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Desert Gold and Jungle Green. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.