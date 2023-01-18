 Vivo V20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V20

    Vivo V20 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V20 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V20 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹27,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    44 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v11
    Vivo V20 Price in India

    Vivo V20 price in India starts at Rs.27,990. The lowest price of Vivo V20 is Rs.22,950 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V20 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • 00h 40m 33s
    • Yes, Flash, 33W
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.0
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F1.89
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 44 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 171 grams
    • 7.3 mm
    • 74.2 mm
    • Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
    • 161.3 mm
    Display
    • 90.37 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 409 ppi
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    • AMOLED
    • 83.66 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • October 12, 2020 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    • Android v11
    • V20
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.89 W/kg, Body: 0.49 W/kg
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.1
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • Adreno 618
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • 8 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 25.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Vivo V20