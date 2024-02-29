 Vivo T2 4g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Vivo Mobile Vivo T2 4G

Vivo T2 4G

Vivo T2 4G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,590 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 4600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 29 February 2024
VivoT24G_Display_6.62inches(16.81cm)
1/1 VivoT24G_Display_6.62inches(16.81cm)
Key Specs
₹24,590 (speculated)
256 GB
6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
MediaTek Helio G99
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4600 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo T2 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo T2 4G in India is Rs. 24,590.  This is the Vivo T2 4G base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo T2 4G in India is Rs. 24,590.  This is the Vivo T2 4G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Onyx, Sea Green and Lavender Glow.

Vivo T2 4G

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black Onyx, Sea Green, Lavender Glow
Upcoming

Vivo T2 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
  • MediaTek Helio G99
  • 4600 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Up to 20 Hours(4G) / Up to 24.2 Hours(3G)
  • Yes, Fast, 66W: 50 % in 19 minutes
  • 4600 mAh
Camera
  • Yes
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Ring LED
  • Dual Video Recording
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • Fixed Focus
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • 75.8 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 7.7 mm
  • 186 grams
  • Black Onyx, Sea Green, Lavender Glow
  • 162.5 mm
Display
  • 85.9 %
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 398 ppi
  • Yes
  • 20:9
General
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • February 29, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio G99
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 6 nm
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹ 21,999
₹27,999
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹ 32,495
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹ 39,999
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹ 11,499
₹15,999
Samsung Galaxy A34
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet
₹ 26,999
OnePlus 10R 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sierra Black, Forest Green
₹ 27,999
₹38,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
₹ 20,949
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
₹ 27,459
Check Details

Vivo V27 ProIcon
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Vivo X90
Vivo X100 tipped to become world’s first phone featuring LPDDR5T RAM
26 Oct 2023
vivo V29
vivo launches V29 smartphone; check price and specs
18 Oct 2023
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature
04 Oct 2023
vivo Y56
vivo Y56 launched in new avatar at lower price; check what you get now
25 Sep 2023
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e.
Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more
28 Aug 2023
latest smartphones under Rs. 20000
Get the latest smartphones under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Infinix Note 30, Realme 10, and more
21 Jul 2023
    Vivo T2 4g