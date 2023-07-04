 Vivo T2x 6gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo T2x 6GB RAM

Vivo T2x 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55 + Quad core) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T2x 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T2x 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹13,999
128 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55 + Quad core)
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Vivo T2x 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.6 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • 164 mm
  • 184 grams
  • Glimmer Black, Aurora Gold, Marine Blue
Display
  • 84.31 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 144 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 650 nits
  • 401 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • T2x 6GB RAM
  • April 21, 2023 (Official)
  • Funtouch OS
  • Yes
  • Android v13
  • vivo
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55 + Quad core)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
    Vivo T2x 6gb Ram