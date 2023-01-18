 Vivo Y20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y20

    Vivo Y20 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y20 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y20 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990
    64 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Vivo Y20 Price in India

    Vivo Y20 price in India starts at Rs.12,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y20 is Rs.10,499 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 164.4 mm
    • Obsidian Black, Dawn White
    • 8.4 mm
    • 192.3 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 76.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 81.57 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 89 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    • Y20
    • Funtouch OS
    • August 28, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 0.58 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Vivo Y20