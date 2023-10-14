Vivo Y21i Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y21i Vivo Y21i is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹12,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.53 inches (16.59 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y21i Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.53 inches (16.59 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 4500 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 269 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Brand vivo

Custom UI Funtouch OS

Launch Date August 27, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance CPU Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)

Graphics Adreno 610

Fabrication 11 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 4 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

