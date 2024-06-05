 Vivo Y12 2023 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Vivo Y12 2023

Vivo Y12 2023 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,690 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 05 June 2024
Key Specs
₹11,690 (speculated)
128 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo Y12 2023 Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y12 2023 in India is Rs. 11,690.  This is the Vivo Y12 2023 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Wild Greenery and Crystal Purple.

Vivo Y12 2023

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Wild Greenery, Crystal Purple
Upcoming

Vivo Y12 2023 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 6 GB
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 5000 mAh
Design
  • 75.4 mm
  • 8.0 mm
  • 186 grams
  • 163.7 mm
  • Wild Greenery, Crystal Purple
Display
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 84.17 %
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • LCD
  • 20.1:9
  • 89.67 %
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
Front Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Single
General
  • June 5, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v13
  • vivo
  • Origin OS
Main Camera
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
  • Dual
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • No
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio G85
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
    Vivo Y12 2023