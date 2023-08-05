 Vivo Y15s Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y15S is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,869 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1900 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y15S from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y15S now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹7,869
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
2 MP
1900 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
See full specifications
Vivo Y15S Price in India

Vivo Y15S price in India starts at Rs.7,869. The lowest price of Vivo Y15S is Rs.7,070 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y15s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1900 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Battery
  • 1900 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Single
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 8.6 mm
  • 65.8 mm
  • 130.4 mm
  • White
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 64.91 %
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 218 ppi
General
  • vivo
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • September 9, 2015 (Official)
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Y15S
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6580
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-400 MP
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 8 GB
    Vivo Y15s