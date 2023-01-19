 Vivo Y1s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y1s

    Vivo Y1s is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,750 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4030 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y1s from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y1s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,750
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4030 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Key Specs
    ₹7,750
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    13 MP
    4030 mAh
    Vivo Y1s Price in India

    Vivo Y1s price in India starts at Rs.7,750. The lowest price of Vivo Y1s is Rs.15,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y1s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 4030 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • 8.2 mm
    • 155.1 mm
    • Aurora Blue , Olive Black
    • 161 grams
    • 75 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.6 %
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 88.6 %
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • No
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    • November 26, 2020 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • No
    • Y1s
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    Vivo Y1s