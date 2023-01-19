Vivo Y1s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y1s Vivo Y1s is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,750 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4030 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y1s from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y1s now with free delivery.