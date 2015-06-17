Vox Mobile V6666 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

VOX Mobile V6666 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,999 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOX Mobile V6666 from HT Tech. Buy VOX Mobile V6666 now with free delivery.

VOX Mobile V6666 VOX Mobile V6666 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,999 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOX Mobile V6666 from HT Tech. Buy VOX Mobile V6666 now with free delivery.

VOX Mobile V6666 Variants & Price

The price for the VOX Mobile V6666 in India is Rs. 1,999. This is the VOX Mobile V6666 base model with 128 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. The status of VOX Mobile V6666 is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check