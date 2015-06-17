 Vox Mobile V6666 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VOXMobileV6666_Display_4inches(10.16cm)
VOXMobileV6666_FrontCamera_1.3MP
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P25806/heroimage/vox-v6666-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VOXMobileV6666_2
Release date : 17 Jun 2015

VOX Mobile V6666

VOX Mobile V6666 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,999 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOX Mobile V6666 from HT Tech. Buy VOX Mobile V6666 now with free delivery.
Black White
128 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

VOX Mobile V6666 Variants & Price

The price for the VOX Mobile V6666 in India is Rs. 1,999.  This is the VOX Mobile V6666 base model with 128 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. The status of VOX Mobile V6666 is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

MTR M600
  • Black
₹1,999
Buy Now
Vox Mobile V6666 Mtr M600
30% OFF

Cellecor D6
  • Cadet Blue
₹1,299 ₹1,849
Buy Now
Vox Mobile V6666 Cellecor D6
32% OFF

Nokia 110 4G 2023
  • Midnight Blue, Arctic Purple
₹2,249 ₹3,299
Buy Now
Vox Mobile V6666 Nokia 110 4g 2023
23% OFF

Lava Gem Power
  • Blue Chome, Black Gold
₹1,462 ₹1,899
Buy Now
Vox Mobile V6666 Lava Gem Power
Key Specs

Display

4 inches

Battery

1200 mAh

Rear Camera

3.2 MP

Internal Memory

128 MB

Vox Mobile V6666 Latest Update

Vox Mobile V6666 Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    3.2 MP

  • Battery

    1200 mAh

  • Display

    4 inches (10.16 cm)

  • Front Camera

    1.3 MP

  • Standby time

    Up to 120 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    1200 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 4 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Height

    127.9 mm

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Weight

    130 grams

  • Width

    65.8 mm

  • Thickness

    9.8 mm

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    54.11 %

  • Screen Size

    4 inches (10.16 cm)

  • Resolution

    480x800 px

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Pixel Density

    233 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    1.3 MP Front Camera

  • Brand

    VOX Mobile

  • Launch Date

    June 17, 2015 (Official)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    3.2 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    320 x 480 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Special Features

    Voice recording

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • SIM 3

    GSM: 900 MHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Four SIM, GSM+GSM+GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm

  • Browser

    Yes, WAP

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Internal Memory

    128 MB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 64 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB

iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank and exchange offers

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 14 available at 21% discount on Amazon: Check out the latest bank offers

Jul 13, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops by 11% on Flipkart: Know about new bank and exchange offers

Jul 13, 2024
Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vox Mobile Mobile   /   VOX Mobile V6666

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹114,500 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
₹164,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
₹109,999
Check Details

Realme C61

  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,699
Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,999
Check Details
IQOO 12 Pro

  • Burning Way
  • 16 GB RAM
₹58,090
Check Details

Vivo Y36i

  • Fantasy Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,190
Check Details

Realme C65

  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,590
Check Details

OPPO Find N4 Flip

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹78,990
Check Details
Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vox Mobile Mobile   /   VOX Mobile V6666

