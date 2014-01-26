 Vox Mobile V5555 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VOXMobileV5555_Display_4.0inches(10.16cm)
Release date : 26 Jan 2014

VOX Mobile V5555

VOX Mobile V5555 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,499 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1300 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOX Mobile V5555 from HT Tech. Buy VOX Mobile V5555 now with free delivery.
White
500 KB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

Display

4.0 inches

Battery

1300 mAh

Rear Camera

1.3 MP

Internal Memory

500 KB

VOX Mobile V5555 Price in India

The starting price for the VOX Mobile V5555 in India is Rs. 1,499.  This is the VOX Mobile V5555 base model with 500 KB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 262k.

VOX Mobile V5555

White, 500 KB Storage
Out of Stock

Vox Mobile V5555 Full Specifications

  • Front Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)

  • Battery

    1300 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    1.3 MP

  • Capacity

    1300 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 5 Hours(2G)

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Colours

    White

  • Width

    68 mm

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Height

    128 mm

  • Weight

    135 grams

  • Display Colour

    262k

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Touch Screen

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    56.97 %

  • Screen Size

    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Front Camera

  • Brand

    VOX Mobile

  • Launch Date

    January 26, 2014 (Official)

  • Flash

    Yes

  • Resolution

    1.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    1280 x 1024 Pixels

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MPEG4

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MPEG4

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM 3

    GSM: 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Four SIM, GSM+GSM+GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited, 500 entries

  • Email

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, WAP

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes, Skype, Windows Live / MSN, Yahoo!

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    500 KB
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
VOX Mobile V5555

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
VOX Mobile V5555

