Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Max Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Max Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Max is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹21,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 64 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Max Full Specifications

Key Specs

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Front Camera 64 MP Battery Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v13

Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 8 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 618

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

