Best 10 small laptops: From Acer, Lenovo to ASUS, check out these amazing compact devices

Best 10 small laptops: Are you a student or a professional looking for a small and compact laptop? With too much traveling, small laptops have become a necessity for all your work on the go. Small laptops have gained popularity for their portability and sleek design. These lightweight devices are characterized by their smaller form factor, making them ideal for users on the go. Despite their compact size, modern small laptops boast impressive performance capabilities, catering to a wide range of tasks from productivity to entertainment. We have made a list of 10 best small laptops including models like Acer Chromebook, ASUS VivoBook , Dell Latitude 3000, and more that you can take a look at and see if they will serve you well.

Why buy a small laptop?

1. Portability: Small laptops are incredibly portable, fitting easily behind an airplane seat, in a backpack, or a purse. Their compact size makes them convenient for on-the-go use without sacrificing computing power.

2. These laptops are not only small but also efficient, boasting a battery life of 7 to 12 hours, depending on usage. Some models even offer fast-charging capabilities, allowing for quick recharges in under an hour.

3. Despite their size, small laptops often come with innovative features. Some serve as hybrid tablet-laptops with touch screens, writing pens, various folding configurations, and removable keyboards, enhancing overall functionality.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

4. Entry-level mini laptop models designed for schools may include spill protection and durable cases. The size and weight contribute to their durability, making them resilient while on the move.

5. Mini laptops, especially those used for educational purposes, are among the most affordable options on the market. You can buy them at a much lower prices that highend laptops without breaking your bank.

1-Acer Chromebook

B0CJJW635W-1

The first on the list of best 10 small laptops is Acer Chromebook C734. It boasts a compact and lightweight design, featuring an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and running on the efficient Chrome OS. With a sleek black exterior, it weighs just 1.3 kg, making it highly portable.

Internally, it is equipped with 4 GB of onboard LPDDR4X system memory, operating in a single-channel configuration. The graphics are handled by Intel UHD Graphics, ensuring smooth visuals on the 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The display utilizes Acer's ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD technology, providing a high-brightness viewing experience.

In terms of connectivity, the Chromebook offers versatile options with 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and 2 USB Type-C ports, enhancing compatibility and facilitating fast data transfer.

Overall, the Acer Chromebook C734 is designed for efficiency and convenience, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a portable and capable device for everyday tasks, powered by the reliable combination of an Intel Celeron processor and Chrome OS.

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

Operating System: Chrome OS

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Display : 11.6 inch

2-ASUS VivoBook

B086PCG4TX-2

The ASUS VivoBook L203NA Laptop is a compact and versatile computing solution bundled with valuable accessories. Its 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 is complemented by Intel HD Graphics 500, ensuring a vibrant visual experience. Powered by the Intel Celeron Dual-Core N3350 processor, ranging from 1.1 GHz base frequency to 2.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, this laptop provides efficient performance. With 4 GB of system memory, it smoothly handles multitasking, accommodating games, photo and video editing, and multiple applications simultaneously.

For storage, the laptop features a 64GB eMMC flash memory, offering quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback. The inclusion of Windows 10 Home in S Mode and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 enhances productivity.

As an authorized TSBEAU bundle, this laptop comes with a TSBEAU 4-port USB 3.0 Hub, expanding connectivity for additional devices. The bundle also includes a USB LED Light with a flexible silicone gooseneck, providing adjustable illumination without the need for batteries. Altogether, this ASUS VivoBook package offers a comprehensive and convenient computing experience, making it a best small laptop.

Display: 11.6 inch

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500.

Processor: Intel Celeron processor N3350

Authorized TSBEAU Bundle: Bundled with TSBEAU 4-port USB 3.0 Hub and USB LED Light

3-Dell Latitude 3000

B09HBS83G-3

The next on the list of best 10 small laptops is Dell Latitude 3000 3190. It is a sleek and efficient netbook designed for optimal productivity. Its compact size and stylish black finish make it a versatile companion for on-the-go professionals. The 11.6-inch HD display provides crisp visuals, enhancing the user experience. With a remarkable 14-hour battery life, the netbook ensures uninterrupted work sessions, ideal for long days or travel.

Under the hood, the Dell Latitude 3000 3190 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks. The 4 GB RAM allows smooth multitasking, enabling users to seamlessly switch between applications. The inclusion of a 128 GB SSD not only provides ample storage but also contributes to faster data access and system responsiveness.

Running on Windows 10 Pro Education, the netbook offers a robust operating system for educational and professional environments. Whether you're a student, educator, or professional on the move, the Dell Latitude 3000 3190 combines style and functionality to meet your computing needs with ease.

Processor: Intel Celeron N4120 Processor

Processor: 11.6-inch HD Display

Memory: 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 Pro Education

4-ASUS BR1100 Laptop

B09LRQN119-4

The ASUS BR1100 Laptop stands as a robust solution tailored for K-12 education, boasting a rugged design. It is crafted to withstand the demands of the classroom, its tamper-resistant and spill-resistant keyboard, along with rubber-lined edges and corners, shields critical internal components from impacts, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor educational environments. The dark grey laptop comes equipped with a stylus for added versatility and can be the best choice for a small laptop.

Running on Windows 10 Pro with a National Academic License, this laptop is optimized for educational settings. The Intel Celeron N4500 Processor powers the device, delivering a snappy performance with a clock speed of up to 2.8 GHz. The 11.6-inch HD anti-glare touchscreen display offers an immersive viewing experience, complemented by a noise-reduction HD camera with a privacy shutter.

Connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, Kensington lock for added security, and TPM 2.0 for enhanced data protection. With a focus on durability, performance, and functionality, the ASUS BR1100 is a reliable companion for students and educators, providing a robust platform for educational tasks

OS: Windows 10 Pro- National Academic License

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 Processor

Display: 11.6 inch HD.

Clock speed: 2.8 GHz

5- HP Stream

B0886L3CFV-5

The fifth one on the list of best 10 small laptops is HP Stream 11.6-inch HD Laptop. It presents a compact and efficient computing solution. Boasting an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4 GB of RAM and delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks. The 11.6-inch HD display enhances the visual experience, while the laptop's sleek Diamond White design adds a touch of style.

Running on Windows 10 Home in S Mode, the laptop offers a secure and streamlined operating system, complemented by a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal for enhanced productivity. With 32 GB of eMMC storage, it provides sufficient space for essential files and applications.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop features HDMI support for external displays and three USB ports, including two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports for faster data transfer. This versatility caters to various connectivity needs, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.

Compact yet capable, the HP Stream 11.6-inch HD Laptop combines performance, style, and connectivity, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a portable and functional computing solution. Whether you're working on tasks or enjoying multimedia content, this laptop offers a balanced and user-friendly experience for those who wants to buy best small laptop.

Display: 11.6 inch

OS: windows 10 Home

Processor: Intel Celeron N4000

HDMI: Yes

Total Number of USB Ports: 3

Number of USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports: 2

6- HP Pavilion x360

B081YX8QVY-6

The HP Pavilion x360 Premium 2-in-1 Laptop is a versatile computing solution featuring the Intel Quad-Core Pentium Silver N5000 processor. With a base frequency of 1.1 GHz and a burst frequency of up to 2.7 GHz, this laptop delivers responsive performance for a range of tasks. The processor is further supported by 4 GB of DDR4 SDRAM Memory, ensuring smooth multitasking, and a 128 GB Solid State Drive for powerful and efficient storage.

The laptop's 11.6-inch HD IPS Touchscreen BrightView Widescreen LED Display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 provides an immersive visual experience. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605 contribute to vibrant graphics rendering. Additionally, the device is equipped with a HD camera and B&O audio for enhanced multimedia capabilities.

In terms of connectivity, the HP Pavilion x360 offers a variety of ports, including USB Type-C, USB 3.1, HDMI, and a microSD media card reader. The laptop supports 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 for versatile wireless connectivity. Combining portability, performance, and flexibility, this 2-in-1 laptop running on Windows 10 is a compelling choice from best small laptops.

Processor: Intel Pentium Silver Processor Series, Quad-Core N5000

Storage: 4GB DDR4 SDRAM, 128GB Solid State Drive

Display: 11.6 touchscreen laptop

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605

7- ASUS Laptop L210

B081V6W99V-7

The next on this list of 10 best small laptops is ASUS Laptop L210. It stands out as an ultra-thin and efficient computing solution, featuring the Intel Celeron N4020 Processor with a clock speed of up to 2.8 GHz. Its compact design includes an 11.6-inch HD Slim Display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, providing a crisp and clear visual experience.

With 64GB eMMC Flash Storage and 4GB of DDR4 RAM, the laptop offers a balance of storage space and memory for smooth multitasking. Running on Windows 10 Home in S Mode, it comes bundled with One Year of Microsoft 365 Personal, enhancing productivity and providing access to essential applications.

Noteworthy for its slim and portable design, the ASUS L210 is a mere 0.7 inches thin and weighs only 2.2 lbs, making it an ideal choice for users on the go. The inclusion of NumberPad adds convenience for numeric input tasks. The laptop combines efficiency, portability, and a streamlined operating system, making it a practical option for users seeking a lightweight and capable device for everyday computing needs.

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 Processor

Display: 11.6 inch HD

Storage: 64GB eMMC Flash Storage and 4GB DDR4 RAM

OS: Windows 10

8-Acer Travelmate

B09RP768N7-8

The Acer Travelmate Business Laptop, the TMB311-31, is a powerhouse of efficient performance and durability, making it an ideal choice for classroom-based tasks. So if you are looking for a best small laptop, this one can be a great choice. It runs on the latest Intel Pentium N5030 Quad-core Processor. Certified for durability with a Military Standard impact-resistant design, it withstands up to 60kg of downward force, providing resilience against daily wear and tear. The shock-absorbent bumper and unique drainage design add an extra layer of protection, safeguarding components from moderate falls and liquid exposure.

Internally, the laptop features 4 GB of onboard DDR4 system memory and a spacious 128 GB NVMe SSD, offering ample storage for files and media. The 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, and an ultra-slim design contribute to a visually appealing and compact package.

It comes with a hardware-level Trusted Platform Module 2.0, ensuring secure authentication and data protection. The laptop also prioritizes privacy with a camera shutter, allowing users to control webcam usage.

Additional features include a US MIL STD 810 Compliant Chassis, making it impact-resistant, and a spill-resistant keyboard, enhancing its suitability for various environments. The laptop comes equipped with an HD camera featuring 1280 x 720 resolution, 720p HD audio/video recording, super high dynamic range imaging (SHDR), and a camera shutter cover. Running on Windows 11 Home, it provides a contemporary and user-friendly operating system for a seamless computing experience.

Processor: Intel Pentium quad-core processor N5030

Storage: 4 GB of onboard DDR4 system memory; 128 GB NVMe SDD

Display: 11.6 inch

OS: Windows 11 Home.

9-JioBook 11

B0CCDRPGD8-9

JioBook 11 (2023) NB1112MM(BLU) is a cutting-edge thin and light laptop designed for ultimate connectivity and efficiency. Featuring an Always-on internet experience through 4G LTE and Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0 GHz), this laptop ensures seamless online access wherever you go.

It is powered by the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz with ARM V8-A 64-bit architecture. The JioBook delivers robust performance for multitasking and handling various applications. Accompanied by 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB eMMC storage (expandable up to 256GB via SD card), it provides ample memory and storage space.

Weighing a mere 990 grams, this ultra-compact laptop is incredibly lightweight, making it effortlessly portable for on-the-go professionals. Built with JioOS, it offers 75+ shortcuts, native apps, extended display support, and touchpad gestures for enhanced productivity.

It comes with a remarkable 8+ hours of battery backup. The anti-glare HD display and stereo speakers optimize work outdoors, providing a comfortable viewing and listening experience. The laptop's Infinity Keyboard and large touchpad contribute to a convenient, seamless, and efficient workflow. The JioBook 11 is a comprehensive solution, combining connectivity, performance, and portability for a versatile computing experience.

Processor: Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core/2.0 GHz/ ARM V8-A 64 bit

Storage: Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64 GB, Expandable upto 256GB via SD card.

OS: JioOS

Battery: 8+ hrs

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

B09LYWQW86-10

The last on the list of best 10 small laptops is Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a sleek and lightweight laptop designed for on-the-go productivity. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with speeds ranging from 1.1 GHz to 2.8 GHz, it offers a responsive and efficient performance. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Chrome OS, ensuring a streamlined and user-friendly interface.

With 4GB of DDR4 RAM and a 64GB eMMC storage, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook strikes a balance between smooth multitasking and ample storage space. Its 11.6 inch HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 and 250 nits brightness delivers a vibrant and clear viewing experience, complemented by an anti-glare feature.

The laptop's design is notable for its thin profile of 1.8 cm and light weight of 1.12 kg, making it highly portable. The narrow bezel enhances the visual appeal of the device. A 42Wh battery powers the laptop, providing up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. The built-in HD 720p camera and 2 x 2W stereo speakers contribute to a satisfactory multimedia experience.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop features 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports supporting data transfer, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort, along with 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a headphone/mic combo jack, and a card reader. Lenovo provides a 1-year onsite manufacturer warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.