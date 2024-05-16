 India leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023 | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News India leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023

India leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023

This achievement underscores India's rapid advancement in digital payment solutions, surpassing other nations in mobile wallet adoption.

By:ANI
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 18:21 IST
Icon
Top 5 Paytm alternatives: From PhonePe to Google Pay, check out these UPI apps
image caption
1/5 1. PhonePe: PhonePe offers a seamless and secure way to make payments, transfer money, and recharge mobile phones. With its user-friendly interface and extensive network of merchants, PhonePe simplifies everyday transactions for millions of users across the country. (Bloomberg)
India leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023
2/5 2. BHIM: Bhim is another UPI app that aims to facilitate safe, easy and instant digital payments through your mobile phone. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) itself. It allows users to make payments, pay their bills, carry out mobile recharges and more. You can even pay with your voice. (HT)
image caption
3/5 3. Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay offers a comprehensive suite of services for seamless financial transactions. With its integration across the Amazon ecosystem, users can effortlessly shop, pay bills, and recharge mobiles with just a few clicks. Amazon Wallet provides a convenient way to store payment methods and manage transactions securely. (Bloomberg)
India leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023
4/5 4. Google Pay: Google Pay simplifies digital transactions by enabling users to securely send money, pay bills, and shop online. With Google Wallet, it gives secure access to your everyday essentials. Users can store payment methods and manage transactions effortlessly.  (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 5. Jio Payments Bank: Jio Payments Bank provides a diverse array of banking and payment solutions via its user-friendly mobile app. Alongside traditional banking features, users can leverage the convenience of Jio Wallet for seamless transactions and secure fund management. (REUTERS)
India leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023
icon View all Images
India leads in mobile wallet payments with 90.8% population using mobile wallets. (Unsplash)

India has emerged as the global leader in mobile wallet payments, with 90.8 per cent of its population using mobile wallets for transactions in 2023, according to GlobalData 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey.

In April 2024, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) showcased robust performance, with daily product statistics amounting to 19.64 lakh crore. Continuing this trend, the first half of May 2024 has already seen significant transaction volumes, reaching 10.70 lakh crore by May 15th.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

This achievement underscores India's rapid advancement in digital payment solutions, surpassing other nations in mobile wallet adoption.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Google Focuses on Security With Next Version of Android Software

Asia-Pacific Regions

The report suggests that the trend of increasing mobile wallet usage is also evident across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in accelerating the shift from cash to electronic payments, further boosting mobile wallet adoption.

Ravi Sharma, Lead Banking and Payments Analyst at GlobalData, says the disruptive potential of mobile wallets is also impacting smaller countries like Hong Kong's consumer payments space, predicting a gradual displacement of cash transactions.

Also read: YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage

QR Code Infrastructure

Sharma stated, "Mobile wallet usage is all set to disrupt the consumer payments space in Hong Kong and gradually displace cash. Widespread QR code infrastructure, the availability of mobile-based instant payment systems, and rising consumer and merchant preference all contributed towards mobile wallet usage."

A high percentage of adults have bank accounts and widespread smartphone usage provides a solid foundation for mobile wallet adoption.

Also read: Mumbai-based woman loses 54 lakh online to this new scam- All details you should know

The presence of both domestic and international mobile wallet brands, like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe, etc offers consumers a variety of choices. The increasing acceptance of mobile payments by merchants further encourages usage.

GlobalData's 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey, conducted in Q2 2023, surveyed approximately 50,000 respondents aged 18 across 40 countries. (ANI)

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 18:21 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch indian companies to spend over $5 billion in ai technologies by 2027: all key details 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free google i/o 2024: here's what to expect, from android 15, gemini ai to pixel fold 2 and more whatsapp backups will now count towards google drive storage; know how it will affect you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Logitech unveils combo touch keyboard case for 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro with M4 chip

Logitech unveils combo touch keyboard case for 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro with M4 chip
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appeared on BIS certification site: Expected launch date, specs and more
Samsung announces Fab Grab Fest

Samsung announces Fab Grab Fest: From Galaxy S24 Ultra to Galaxy Z Fold 5, check deals on smartphones
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details

Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets