 iPhone 16 price details revealed: This is how much more you may have to pay in 2024 | Mobile News

iPhone 16 price details revealed: This is how much more you may have to pay in 2024

The impending release of Apple's iPhone 16 series sparks anticipation, with expectations of new features and enhancements. Speculations suggest a potential price increase driven by premium components and production costs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 17:27 IST
iPhone 16 price details revealed: This is how much more you may have to pay in 2024
As anticipation builds for Apple's iPhone 16 series, rumours of a potential price hike underscore the arrival of premium features and advancements. (Pixabay)

Products included in this article

21% OFF
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Blue
(5,051)
₹62,800 ₹79,900
Buy now 9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black
(1,296)
₹72,500 ₹79,900
Buy now

Apple enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the arrival of the iPhone 16 series, slated for release in the latter half of 2024. With expectations soaring high for new features and enhancements, rumours suggest a potential price hike compared to its predecessors.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Blue 4.5/5 ₹ 62,800
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 72,500

Rising Costs: Speculations Surrounding Price Increase

The upcoming lineup is speculated to encompass four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, recent speculations hint at a steeper price tag attributed to the incorporation of premium components and other factors elevating production costs.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: Camera, performance and all details so far about Pro models

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max renders leaked

Traditionally, iPhone prices have remained consistent across series iterations. From the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 15, baseline models have debuted at $800. Yet, whispers in the tech sphere suggest a departure from this trend with the iPhone 16 series.

B0BDK62PDX-1

Factors Driving Price Surge

The purported reasons behind the anticipated price surge are manifold. The iPhone 16 series promises lighter, sleeker designs, advanced camera systems, and the introduction of the new A18 chipsets. Moreover, speculation surrounds the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, further driving up production costs amidst an inflationary climate.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

While details remain less, speculation points towards a potential impact on the Pro models within the iPhone 16 series. Last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max witnessed a price uptick attributed to its premium features, including an expensive telephoto camera, A17 Pro chipset, titanium frame, and high-end Samsung display.

Also read: iPhone 16 to come without SIM card slot? Global launch of eSIM only iPad 2024 range sparks new speculations

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to bring biggest display upgrade ever! Almost the PERFECT iPhone!

Beyond incremental upgrades, whispers suggest a noteworthy departure in design. The iPhone 16 series may adopt capacitive buttons, replacing physical counterparts on the device's sides. These capacitive buttons are rumoured to offer haptic feedback, simulating the tactile sensation of pressing a physical button.

As anticipation mounts, Apple remains tight-lipped regarding an official launch date for the iPhone 16 series. Enthusiasts eagerly await further announcements, anticipating not only the unveiling of cutting-edge technology but also insights into pricing strategies that could mark a departure from established norms.

With the tech landscape evolving rapidly, Apple's iPhone 16 series promises to redefine smartphone standards, albeit potentially at a premium cost. As speculation swirls, consumers keenly await official confirmation, poised to embrace the next chapter in iPhone innovation.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 17:27 IST
Tags:
Trending: infinix gt 20 pro set to launch in india via flipkart; check expected specs, features and more apple iphone 17 slim may replace ‘plus’ model in 2025, suggests leak - all the details samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? samsung galaxy z fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners amazon great summer sale 2024 announced; check discounts on samsung, oneplus smartphones and more oneplus nord ce4 lite appeared on bis certification site: expected launch date, specs and more ipad 10th generation long-term review: mega upgrade but commands a steep price samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 price details revealed: This is how much more you may have to pay in 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 9: Tips to dominate last zone battles and win matches
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles

Best Deals For You

PS5 update adds Community Game Help feature; Now get community-generated hints for supported games
PS5 update adds Community Game Help feature; Now get community-generated hints for supported games
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
GoPro Hero 11
5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari: New intelligent search and web eraser feature leaked
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India; Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets