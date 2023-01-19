 Zen Admire Dragon Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Zen Phones Zen Admire Dragon

    Zen Admire Dragon

    Zen Admire Dragon is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,599 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Admire Dragon from HT Tech. Buy Zen Admire Dragon now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29915/heroimage/zen-admire-dragon-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29915/images/Design/zen-admire-dragon-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,599
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,599
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,500 M.R.P. ₹16,000
    Buy Now

    Zen Admire Dragon Price in India

    Zen Admire Dragon price in India starts at Rs.4,599. The lowest price of Zen Admire Dragon is Rs.5,500 on amazon.in.

    Zen Admire Dragon price in India starts at Rs.4,599. The lowest price of Zen Admire Dragon is Rs.5,500 on amazon.in.

    Zen Admire Dragon Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 4 Hours(3G) / Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 4 Hours(3G) / Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • Champagne Gold
    • 172 grams
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Zen
    • Admire Dragon
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 13, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Zen Admire Dragon FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Admire Dragon?

    Zen Admire Dragon Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

    What is the Zen Admire Dragon Battery Capacity?

    Is Zen Admire Dragon Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Zen Admire Dragon