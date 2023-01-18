 Zen Admire Thrill Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zen Admire Thrill

    Zen Admire Thrill is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Admire Thrill from HT Tech. Buy Zen Admire Thrill now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1750 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Zen Admire Thrill Price in India

    Zen Admire Thrill price in India starts at Rs.4,499. The lowest price of Zen Admire Thrill is Rs.4,599 on amazon.in.

    Zen Admire Thrill Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 170 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 170 Hours(2G)
    • 1750 mAh
    • Up to 2.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 2.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 68.5 mm
    • 133.5 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    • 60.9 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • December 23, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Admire Thrill
    • Zen
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Zen Admire Thrill FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Admire Thrill?

    Zen Admire Thrill Front camera has 2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

    What is the Zen Admire Thrill Battery Capacity?

    Zen Admire Thrill